Did Ed Gein help solve the Ted Bundy case in real life? Monster: The Ed Gein Story's reality, explained

A scene from Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the latest installment of the Netflix anthology series on serial killers that released on October 3, 2025. While it revolves around the infamous titular criminal from Wisconsin, it also mentions other similar killers in passing, such as Ted Bundy.

Known for killing at least 30 women across the states of Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, and Florida, Bundy has gained notoriety on his own. However, his mention in the third season of Netflix's Monster has brought up the question whether there has been any connection between the two, and if Gein had in any way contributed to the solving of the Bundy case.

As it turn out, that is not the case, and the two killers have never been officially linked on any capacity. Gein's crimes were committed before his arrest in 1957, and he died incarcerated in 1984. On the other hand, Bundy went on his killing spree in the 1970s. The cases of the two killers have been completely unrelated, as was their capture. Nevertheless, the implications in the series adds to the narrative intrigue as it blurs the line between fact and finction.

Exploring the false connection between Ed Gein and Ted Bundy

Before The Silence of the Lambs... there was Ed.



Charlie Hunnam stars in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Arriving October 3. pic.twitter.com/BDUKlMiDqc — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2025



The mention of Ted Bundy in Monster: The Ed Gein Story is symbolic and not representative of any real connection. There is no evidence that suggests that the two individuals have met in real life. Their crimes have notably taken place two decades apart, Gein's in the 1950s and Bundy's in the 1970s.

Bundy, who admitted to killing over 30 individuals and is unofficially suspected of killing in the hundreds, was executed five years after Gein's death in an institution. His actions have never been linked to Gein at any level. However, it can be argued that the shifting cultural perceptions surrounding serial killers following Gein's infamy may have contributed to the notoriety enjoyed by Bundy.

Geins case reportedly contributed to the rise of criminal profiling. It set a precedent for sensationalizing serial killers at the growing phase of modern broadcast media. Thus, Netflix's narrative choice allows viewers to reflect on both historical events and their cultural interpretations.

How to stream Monster: The Ed Gein Story



Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix since October 3, 2025. Viewers need to have a subscription plan to the platform, choosing from among the following:

Standard with Ads: Priced at $7.99 per month, this plan provides 1080p video quality with occasional advertisements.

Standard : Priced at $17.99 per month, this plan offers 1080p video quality without advertisements.

: Priced at $17.99 per month, this plan offers 1080p video quality without advertisements. Premium: Priced at $24.99 per month, the plan offers 4K streaming on 4 screens simultaneously.



All options include access to Netflix's vast collection of movies and TV series, as well as Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Check in for more news and updates on the latest films and television shows.

