From Perfect Match to Love Island romance: Louis Russell’s rollercoaster of reality TV relationships

Louis Russell (Image via Instagram @louis_russell)

Love Island first introduced Louis Russell to reality TV viewers. His time on the show brought him attention for his connections inside the villa, and it marked the beginning of his journey across several dating series.

After Love Island, Louis went on to appear in other shows, including Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 3 and Celebs Go Dating.

Over time, his dating history has been followed closely as he moved from one franchise to another, with relationships inside and outside of the shows making headlines.

His dating history has been followed closely as he moved from one show to another, with several relationships making headlines.

Louis Russell first appeared on Love Island UK, which marked the beginning of his reality TV journey. He later went on to join Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 3, where he was paired with Sandy Gallagher from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

According to Wikipedia, the two went on a vacation together after the show but broke up soon afterward.

After Perfect Match, Louis was linked to Huda Mustafa, who had been part of Love Island USA Season 7.

According to People, they made a public appearance together on the red carpet for the Weapons premiere in Los Angeles on July 31, 2025, holding hands.

At the Love Island reunion, Huda explained that she was unable to discuss her relationship with Louis earlier because of Netflix restrictions.

According to The Sun, his time on the show included a kiss with Olivia and later, a rejection that left her emotional on screen.

Louis Russel's connections in Perfect Match, Love Island and other shows

Louis Russell was a part of Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 3.

During the show, he was paired with Sandy Gallagher from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Wikipedia, “they went on to vacation together but ultimately broke up after the show.”

After Perfect Match, Louis joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating in 2025. On this show, he was linked to Olivia Hawkins, a previous Love Island cast member.

According to National World, Louis and Olivia were seen together during filming in Ibiza, where they broke the rules of the dating agency by getting close outside of the set.

Another reported connection during the series was Jazmine Nichol, a Casa Amor alum. According to The Sun, Louis kissed Jazmine while filming Celebs Go Dating. These moments kept his name in the news while the series was still on air.

In August 2025, Olivia Hawkins spoke about the rejection she felt when Louis ended their on-screen connection. According to The Sun, she said on Celebs Go Dating,

“I just don’t understand why he would lead me on like that.”

Love Island star Louis Russell's public romance with Huda Mustafa

Louis Russell’s most publicized relationship came when he was connected with Huda Mustafa.

Their connection first surfaced through online speculation. According to The Economic Times, fans noticed a TikTok clip and snorkeling photos that suggested they were spending time together.

The relationship became public when the pair attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Weapons on July 31, 2025.

According to People, they walked the red carpet holding hands, making their relationship official in front of cameras.

During the Love Island reunion, Huda explained why she had not spoken earlier about the relationship. She told the reunion audience,

“I can’t talk about it for legal reasons.”

Reports said that Netflix had asked her not to reveal the relationship while Perfect Match was still airing.

Their announcement drew reactions from other reality TV personalities. According to Cosmopolitan, Rachel Recchia, who appeared on Perfect Match, said,

“The timing is selfish because the show is still airing.”

Louis also faced changes in his relationships with other castmates.

According to Cosmopolitan, some of his fellow Love Island contestants unfollowed him online after the announcement, not directly because of Huda, but because they questioned his intentions.

This period marked the most public stage of Louis’s dating history so far, as the relationship connected two major reality franchises and attracted media attention across outlets.

Stay tuned for more updates.