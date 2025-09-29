Big Brother 27 spoilers: Duo that survived the season together now competes for the power to choose who sits in the Final 2

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The final phase of Big Brother 27 has arrived, with the last three contestants facing the season’s ultimate challenge. Morgan and Ashley, who have remained in the game together through multiple weeks, are competing for the final Head of Household (HOH) title.

This competition will determine who holds the power to select who sits in the Final 2. As the three-part HOH unfolded, Morgan and Ashley faced off in the last round, following previous victories that shaped the endgame.

The outcome of this competition now sets the stage for the season finale and the Final 2 decision.

Final HOH showdown between Morgan and Ashley determines the Big Brother 27 Final 2

HOH competition rounds

The HOH competition was divided into three parts. Part 1 featured Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny. Morgan won this initial round, advancing to the next stage.

Part 2 then included Vinny and Ashley, with Ashley claiming the win to move on to the third and final round. The last HOH face-off was between Morgan and Ashley. The winner of this final round would determine who has the power to select the Final 2.

During these stages, Morgan reflected on her gameplay and endurance. She said:

"I can’t believe I won the endurance comp I’ve never won an endurance comp my entire game here ow I can finally say I am a well rounded competitor."

Vince, observing her performance, responded that Morgan was the winner and had earned the victory, emphasizing that the final part of the competition was particularly "tough." Morgan also mentioned that she struggled significantly, referencing the difficulty of the competition.

Contestants’ reflections

Morgan and Vince spoke about their experiences throughout the season. Morgan shared with Vince that she believes there would not be many people she would maintain relationships with "outside" of the house, noting that Vince and Ashley would be among them. Vince reciprocated, emphasizing that he felt the same.

They also discussed the past weeks in the game. Morgan pointed out the alternating dynamic between them during weeks 10 to 13, and Vince commented on week 10, explaining that despite his difficulties, winning was quite the "run."

Vince reflected on his gameplay strategy, mentioning:

"Next time around, if I was ever lucky enough I would play with a lot more composure."

He also discussed the difficulties of managing relationships in the game, explaining that he spent much of his time trying to prevent conflicts and keep everyone from getting upset, describing it as "damage control."

Final HOH preparation

As the final HOH approached, Morgan expressed her hopes for the outcome, explaining that she really hoped to win the competition and imagined "confetti" falling as a symbol of that achievement. Vince joined Morgan, reflecting on their season and noting that they hoped to have provided a good overall experience for viewers.

Morgan prepared for her Final 2 speech, describing that she knew her "mission" in the game and that reaching the jury phase had been uncertain for her. Vince also addressed viewers, mentioning that he hoped their participation offered some form of entertainment, distraction, or comfort and that he appreciated fans watching the live feeds.

Morgan concluded by highlighting the "difficulty" of the game, stating that even superfans would not fully understand the challenges faced inside the house. Vince added that contestants would be judged by everyone during the process, while Morgan emphasized:

"And you will be judged on the inside and the outside. that’s the hardest part you are putting yourself out there in front of millions of people playing a game you love wanting to win a game you love and hoping that people can respect you game play…"

Stay tuned for more updates.