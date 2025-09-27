"I don't regret my decision": Big Brother 27 star Ava on choosing Vince over Rachel during White Locust twist

Ava from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@childofvenusandmars)

Big Brother season 27 bid farewell to Ava Pearl during the September 25, 2025, episode, after Vince voted her out, taking Ashley to the next stage of the competition.

With that, Ava joined Rachel, Will, Kelley, Lauren, and Keanu in the jury house.

While speaking to Parade, in an interview published on September 26, 2025. Ava reflected on her eviction and her overall journey on the show.

When asked about the White Locust twist and her infamous decision to send Vince first in the safety-chain competition instead of Rachel, she said:



“I don’t think I regret my decision, because maybe I wouldn’t have made the top four if I had made a different one.”



The Big Brother evictee explained that she picked Vince because Rachel had asked her not to choose Lauren, who wanted to go in the wheel first.

So, to avoid blame and getting on the wrong side of anyone, she went with Vince, convinced he would pick Lauren as his next choice, which he did.



“So, it was my way of kind of avoiding getting blood on my hands and kind of passing the buck off onto him,” she added.



Big Brother season 27: Ava Pearl opens up about calling out Vince before the eviction







Big Brother season 27 alum Ava Pearl had called a house meeting before her eviction. During this meeting, she informed Morgan that Vince had told her that he did not want to take her to the final two.

Ava added that, unlike what he told everyone, he intended to save her over Ashley during the eviction.

Although Vince sent Ava packing, Ava’s comments planted a seed of doubt in Morgan’s mind.

When asked about her decision to out Vince’s gameplay, Ava said:



“So my intentions with calling the house meeting was pretty much just ‘YOLO!’ I knew I was going out the door, and I don’t think that I could have done a different strategy.”



According to her, she had made the right choice, now that she was aware of them being part of the Judges’ alliance. She wanted to “go out with a bang” and believed she did that.

The Big Brother evictee then reflected on her tense attitude toward Vince, sharing her thoughts on his game as ‘Vinny the Lip.’

Before making any statements, Ava clarified that on a personal level, she did not see Vince as a “bad guy whatsoever.”

However, on a game level, she disapproved of how much he lied to people in the house.

According to her, those were “unnecessary lies,” which he could have avoided. Regardless, she stated that they had had a “long road.”

She also spoke about her confrontation with Keanu earlier in the series, when he accused her of having a “prompt” during a Veto ceremony, and called his behavior “rude.”

Ava explained that she needed to speak out because if she had not, the other houseguests would misjudge her silence and assume they could speak to her in whatever manner they pleased.

Despite the tension, Ava admitted to having developed a close connection with Keanu, saying:



“But yes, we did end up having a Final Three. And frankly, my relationship with Keanu on a personal level, chilling. No problems personally.”



While commenting on the three finalists in the Big Brother house, Ava called Ashley “strategic,” Morgan, a “comp beast,” and Vince, “smart.”

