"Why are your reads so bad?": Big Brother 27 star Rachel Reilly clashes with Keanu at the jury house

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

On September 26, 2025, Big Brother Season 27 released a new episode, which featured the recent evictees, namely, Kelley, Lauren, and Keanu, joining Rachel and Will at the jury house.

Rachel and Will, who had been serving as jurors for a while, were shocked to see Keanu arrive as the latest evictee.

Rachel confessed she was rooting for him and had not hoped to see him walk through the doors.

Although disappointing, she held him responsible for his own eviction from the Big Brother house, criticizing him for trusting Vince over her, even when she warned him not to.

Later, when the jurors watched how Keanu’s exit had played out, Rachel asked:



“Keanu, why are your reads so bad?”



Keanu had to leave the Big Brother house after his friend Vince, who was the Head of Household (HOH) at the time, orchestrated his eviction by putting him on the block.

While Keanu was under the impression that Vince would put Morgan on the block, Vince had no intentions of going against his ally in the house.

As a result, Vince targeted Keanu and sent him packing. When Rachel found out that Keanu had expected Vince to go after Morgan, the person he was closest to in the house, she looked down on his gameplay.

Big Brother season 27: Rachel feels disappointed to see Keanu become a juror







Shortly after Lauren and Kelley arrived at the Big Brother jury house, Keanu walked in, saying:



“They finally got me.”



All jurors were shocked to see him, as it confirmed his elimination from the race to the finish line and the $750,000 cash prize.

Rachel, in particular, with whom he shared a love-hate relationship, was disappointed to see him get ousted from the competition.



“Too bad we were rooting for you,” she said, telling him he should have paid heed to her advice.



While speaking to the Big Brother cameras, Keanu admitted it was “unfortunate” to be in fifth place.

He blamed Vince for his eviction, pointing out that he did him “wrong the most” even when he trusted him out of all the other houseguests.

According to Keanu, Vince was a “spineless weasel.”

As for Rachel, she told the Big Brother cameras that she felt “super bad” for Keanu because she knew he played an “amazing competitive game.”

Although she was disappointed to see him in the jury house, she held him accountable for the consequences of trusting the “wrong people.”

That said, the former winner added that she could have “coached” Keanu better.

Later in the jury segment, the jurors gathered to watch Keanu’s eviction. Rachel was shocked and upset to see how much trust Keanu put in Vince, someone who had lied to him about assuring his safety.

She called Keanu’s gameplay “crazy,” to which he admitted that she had warned him about Vince “multiple times.”



“I don’t know, maybe listen to the Big Brother winner,” Rachel said.



The Big Brother season 13 winner added that Vince only built his “resume” by getting someone like Keanu out of the competition.

Rachel further called him out for believing Vince would target Morgan.

That said, Rachel teased Keanu by asking him if he was the one who had urinated on the floor of the Big Brother house.

While Keanu said he did not know, Rachel asked him to use a mop the next time.

Back at the main house, the three finalists, Vince, Morgan, and Ashley, competed against each other to take home the winner’s title.

Stay tuned for more updates.