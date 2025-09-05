Mickey Lee opens up about her Big Brother 27 blindside and why she clashed with Rachel Reilly

Mickey Lee from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @themickeyclee)

Big Brother 27 keeps bringing big surprises in the house. In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on September 5, 2025, recently evicted houseguest Mickey Lee talked about her sudden exit and looked back on the choices that shaped her game.

Lee, who was called the “Mick-tator” during her time as Head of Household, explained how her strategy changed over the weeks. These changes caused tension with her allies and led to open conflicts with other players.

One of the main topics was her relationship with returning player Rachel Reilly. Lee said Rachel was “very rude, mean and nasty.”

Lee’s exit marked the end of her time as the last member of the prejury phase. She had built strong bonds early on, forming a trio with Morgan Pope and Jimmy Heagerty.

But her decision to nominate Jimmy during her HoH became a turning point.

Despite pulling off critical wins in the Block Buster and Veto competitions, she was eventually blindsided in a near-unanimous eviction.

Speaking after her elimination, Lee explained her reasoning for key decisions, her perception of house dynamics, and her views on the remaining houseguests.

Key decisions and game strategy in the Big Brother house

Mickey Lee entered the game with strong social ties and competition wins that kept her safe in the early weeks of Big Brother. She aligned with Morgan Pope and Jimmy Heagerty but later grew suspicious of Jimmy’s loyalty.

When she became Head of Household, she nominated him, calling it a “faith-based decision.” She explained,

“It just felt right. It didn’t feel good… it was a mixture of that, God, and just using my discernment.”

Lee stood by her move, believing Jimmy’s actions could have put her in danger if he remained.

She admitted the choice strained her relationship with Morgan but insisted she trusted her instincts. She described the fallout as one of the main shifts in her game.

Her confidence during competitions kept her in the Big Brother house longer than expected. She won safety challenges such as Block Buster and Veto, which allowed her to survive multiple nominations. However, she admitted she eased up during one competition:

“I did not go as hard as I would have gone… I just wanted to make sure that I gave Vince an equal opportunity.”

Despite these wins, Lee acknowledged that her position weakened after her HoH. She faced repeated nominations and realized too late that she had become a consistent target.

Big Brother house dynamics and exit reflections

Lee spoke about her shifting alliances and her perception of other houseguests in Big Brother. She said she initially trusted Morgan but later questioned her loyalty, noting,

“I think she utilized me to save herself. And I mean, that’s Big Brother.”

She also discussed how her behavior as HoH may have been perceived, responding to comments from other players that she acted like a “dictator.”

Her relationship with Rachel Reilly became one of the most contentious storylines. Lee said,

“She’s very rude, very mean and nasty. And when things were not going her way, or even just when things just weren’t centered around her.”

She described Reilly’s presence as creating tension, especially after confrontations involving other houseguests.

Despite their conflicts, Lee admitted she originally wanted Rachel in the jury for her experience and perspective, but those plans changed when Rachel targeted her allies.

On the night of her eviction, Lee said she felt blindsided but also somewhat relieved. “Those people in that house were getting on my nerves,” she explained.

While surprised by the celebratory reaction of others, she believed her instincts had signaled that her allies were no longer with her.

Lee ended her interview by giving short remarks about the remaining Big Brother houseguests, labeling Morgan as a “snake” and Will as a “sweetheart.”



