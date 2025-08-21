Big Brother 27 spoilers: Mickey Lee wins Block Buster, leaving Rylie and Morgan on the block

Rylie Jeffries from Big Brother 27

On Big Brother season 27, week 6, episode 21, which aired Thursday, August 21, Mickey Lee won the Block Buster competition to secure his safety for the week. His victory left Rylie Jeffries and Morgan Pope as the final nominees on the block following Rachel Reilly’s Head of Household decisions.

After Lauren Domingue used the Power of Veto to save Vince Panaro, Rachel named Rylie as the replacement nominee, setting the stage for a closely contested eviction vote that decided the sixth houseguest to leave the game.

Rylie and Morgan face off after Mickey wins Block Buster competition

Nominations set after the Veto use

The week began with Lauren Domingue using the Veto on her closest ally, Vince Panaro, ensuring his safety. This forced Rachel Reilly to follow through on her earlier warnings by nominating Rylie Jeffries as the replacement nominee. The final block consisted of Rylie, Mickey, and Morgan Pope heading into the Block Buster competition.

Rylie’s placement caused tension in the house, particularly for Katherine, who expressed concern that her showmance partner was now in danger for the second time this season. Meanwhile, Vince’s position in the game stabilized after being removed from the block, though it left him with conflicting promises to both Rylie and Morgan regarding his eviction vote.

Shifting house dynamics

While the nominees campaigned, uncertainty spread among the other players. Lauren, Kelley, and Katherine believed they could secure enough support to keep Rylie, while Will and Ashley reassured Rachel that her move would only be validated if Rylie failed to win the Block Buster. Vince’s earlier commitments placed him at risk of betraying either Morgan or Rylie, depending on the outcome.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Mickey’s relationship as close allies became strained as they prepared to campaign against one another. Mickey attempted to calculate vote totals with Katherine using candy pieces, a tactic he previously shared with Morgan. Later, Morgan accused Mickey of undermining her by leveraging her friendship with Rachel in conversations with other houseguests. This led to the formation of a new voting bloc, including Morgan, Will, Ashley, Rachel, and Vince, increasing the possibility of Mickey being targeted if he did not secure his own safety.

Block Buster outcome and live eviction

The Block Buster competition, "Settle the Score," asked the nominees to roll a ball down an angled board to get the highest locked-in score within the two-minute time limit. Rylie locked in a score of 29, which was tied with Morgan, while Mickey locked in a score of 38, which meant that Mickey won.

Mickey was off the block and guaranteed his safety for the week, while leaving Rylie and Morgan as the final two nominees who faced eviction. With Mickey safe, the house moved on to the vote to evict Rylie or Morgan.

The houseguests were able to cast up to nine votes, so the majority was five of them. Mickey, Vince, Ashley, Will, and Ava voted to evict Rylie and Katherine. Kelley, Lauren, and Keanu voted to evict Morgan. Rylie was evicted by a count of 5 to 4, the sixth houseguest evicted from the season.

In Rylie's exit interview, he stated that he covered himself by locking in the score early. He indicated that Rachel's lead also affected how the votes turned out, which he took blame for, next to keeping his safety in the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.