Amber Rose supports Nicki Minaj, shares controversial post following backlash over attending Erika Kirk AmFest

Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj high-five during an interview on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference (Image via Getty)

Amber Rose recently reshared a tweet that seemed to be in support of Nicki Minaj, following the renowned rapper's appearance at TPUSA's AmFest with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and CEO of Turning Point USA.

On December 22, Rose reshared an image of Minaj making a salute gesture, with an American flag in the background.

"The queen has spoken," Rose wrote over the picture of Minaj.

In the following post, the American model shared remarks from Angela Stanton King that were originally shared on X.

The message read:

"If Nicki Minaj was at an HBCU twerking for Abortion the Black Commuity would be praising her"

For those unversed, Minaj joined Erika Kirk onstage as a guest on Turning Point USA's AmFest in Phoenix on December 21. The rapper entered the venue holding Erika's hand as her song Super Bass played in the background.

Nicki, whose remarks later sparked controversy online, then sat with Kirk for a Q&A session.

What did Nicki Minaj say during the AmFest?

During the Q&A session at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest on Sunday, Nicki Minaj addressed a range of topics, including Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump, JD Vance, her support for persecuted Christians in Nigeria, and colorism, among others.

However, her remarks sparked controversy, with American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton calling her a "horrible human being."

Hilton addressed the moment on his YouTube channel on December 22, 2025, reacting to Minaj's praise of the crowd and the event.

"I've performed for crowds, huge crowds, all around the world, and no matter how many songs I do on that stage, it didn't mean as much as this because this is a direct link for younger people. This is a direct link between young people and God," said Nicki.

In response to her remarks, Hilton accused Nicki of being paid to appear at the event. He added:

"I'm not even mad. I'm especially not mad because I have gotten to a place of detachment. That person can do whatever they want. You can think whatever you want. You can vote however you want, and I would like to be civil and friendly with everybody for the most part."

He also pointed out Minaj's long-standing personal controversies, including those involving her husband, Kenneth Petty and brother, Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2020 for child r**e.

Hilton accused Minaj of "supporting those kinds of people," and alleged that she assisted with her brother's legal defence.

Minaj's appearance at AmericaFest also raised eyebrows, given her past criticism of President Trump's immigration policies during his first term, making her recent praise of him notable.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. He has, I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win, and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact," said Minaj during the AmericaFest.

She went on to praise both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, stating:

"I can relate to them when I hear them speak, I know that they’re one of us. They haven’t lost touch of the world. You know, they’re still connected to the world. And what’s happening in the world, with the younger people and older people, with the richer people and not so rich people — they have the ability to still connect and be real and make us feel proud to be American."

Another moment that drew criticism came when Minaj praised Vice President Vance's political skills and referred to him as an "assassin", briefly covering her mouth and pausing as she appeared to realize the sensitivity of the remarks.

The remarks were viewed as ill-timed, given Erika's husband Charlie Kirk's assassination earlier this year during a TPUSA event in Utah.

"Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president and you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president," Minaj told the audience.

Nicki Minaj calls VP Vance “assassin,” and DEFCON 1 levels of awkwardness ensue. pic.twitter.com/m8LWV2acBG — Baron Coleman (@baroncoleman) December 21, 2025

However, Erika reassured her, saying:

"Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard. So you're fine. I love you. You have to laugh about it, truly. I have been called every single thing, and you know what? God is so good you let it roll right off your back."

She continued:

"And this is what's so beautiful about this moment, because if the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman. She's an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord, and words are words. But I know her heart, and it doesn't even matter. And you say what you want to say, because I know your heart."

