Who was Erica Fox? Missing triathlete feared to be shark attack victim in Monterey, California

A swimmer went missing off Lovers Point in Monterey County, California [Representational Image] (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Erica Fox, 55, went missing in Monterey County, California, on Sunday, December 21, after she went swimming off Lovers Point, but didn’t return with her group.

The authorities believe that Fox might be a victim of a suspected shark attack, after reported shark sightings around the time of her disappearance. The officials confirmed that the search was suspended on Monday, with no one being discovered.

For those unaware, Erica was a triathlete and an open-water swimmer, her father James Fox told NBC News on Monday. She had reportedly done two half-Ironmans, while also participating in various triathlons. James Fox shared that Erica did the Escape from Alcatraz, an annual triathlon, for two decades.

The missing swimmer’s father also told NBC that his daughter, who resided in Pebble Beach, California, swam every Sunday with her group of friends in Monterey Bay. Talking about Erica Fox’s disappearance, James said on Monday (via NBC):

“I’m in shock, and I’m kind of numbed by all this, because it was just out of the blue. Erica was doing something yesterday that she really loved.”

James Fox also said:

“Swimming was her forte. She just loved that.”

According to KSBW, Erica Fox was also the co-founder of Kelp Krawlers, a swimming group. Per her Facebook profile, the triathlete studied at Pepperdine University and Monterey Institute of International Studies.

More about the disappearance of Erica Fox from Lovers Point in Pacific Grove

The 55-year-old triathlete went swimming with a group of 15 swimmers on Sunday, People reported. According to Monterey County Now, the authorities received the reports of Erica Fox’s disappearance at 12:04 pm local time. Witnesses also reported seeing a shark around the same time.

A witness reported seeing a shark with a human body in its mouth, according to the US Coast Guard. Another witness, who was also a member of the group of swimmers, claimed to have taken a count and realized that Erica Fox had gone missing. A search operation began on Sunday, but was called off on Monday afternoon.

Pacific Grove Police Department issued a media release to announce the suspension:

“The decision to suspend the search was made following a total of more than 15 hours of search operations covering an area of more than 84 square nautical miles.”

Captain Jordan Bladueza, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander, was quoted as saying:

“The Coast Guard extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragic incident”

Pacific Grove Police Department Commander Brian Anderson also asserted:

“While coordinated search operations have concluded, detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance. We remain committed to determining what happened and following every available lead.”

After the search operations were suspended, Monterey Fire Chief Andrew Miller also expressed his condolences.

One of Erica Fox’s friends and a former member of her swim group also remarked on her disappearance, while remembering her (via the New York Post):

“She was an extraordinary athlete. When something like that happens it’s either because the water is too cold or a shark. Because she’s such an experienced swimmer I knew what happened. She was very competitive, did triathlons. She was a very good soul, beat all the guys. She was very competitive.”

While there hasn’t been any lead on the case, the Pacific Grove Police Department has announced the closure of Lovers Point Beach till Tuesday. The McAbee and San Carlos Beaches in Monterey will also remain closed until December 23.