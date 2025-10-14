What happened to Jake Koehler? Viral shark attack accident claim involving 'Scuba Jake' YouTuber known as Dallmyd debunked

Jake Koehler (Photo: Instagram/@dallmyd)

Jake Koehler, who is also known as Dallmyd on social media, reportedly passed away. A Facebook post made by the page 49ers Empire claimed that great white sharks allegedly attacked the content creator during scuba diving. His remains were supposedly found near Florida.

The post attached a link to an article describing the alleged shark attack, claiming that Jake Koehler was seemingly recording underwater, and the attack is reportedly recorded. Another influencer, Ocean Ramsey, allegedly paid tribute to Jake.

"As investigations continue, with autopsy results pending to confirm the shark species, the diving community mourns a pioneer lost too soon. Koehler leaves behind a family, including his parents and siblings, who remember him as the boy who dreamed of buried fortunes," the article stated.

The news of Jake Koehler's passing away from a great white shark attack is fake. There are no official reports of such an attack, and Ocean Ramsey also has not made any tribute posts.

Netizens have also called out the misinformation in the reply section of the Facebook post.

More details on Jake Koehler

The content creator opened his YouTube channel in January 2011. As of now, he has nearly 14 million subscribers, over 2 million followers on TikTok, and more than 440,000 followers on Instagram.

Koehler, also known as Dallmyd on these platforms, mainly makes scuba diving treasure hunt videos. He has been dating his girlfriend, Kyndall Johnson, since 2017.

This year, in August, the couple announced that they were having a daughter.

The YouTuber revealed on June 23, 2023, that he dived in OceanGate's submersible days before it went missing. For the unversed, in the same month, five people: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood, went underwater to see the ruins of the Titanic.

The submersible went missing, and hours later, it was reported that it had imploded, killing all five passengers immediately.

This incident created headlines as people noted how OceanGate insisted that their submersible was safe despite numerous safety concerns.

Jake Koehler shared in his YouTube video that he was on the expedition days before. His expedition was called Mission 3. Jake even shared photos of a weight check before he boarded the underwater vehicle.

The YouTuber said that he did not pay money to OceanGate, as they contacted him so he could share his experience and promote their business.

However, he shared that the expedition was canceled due to bad weather and some broken parts.

Jake Koehler noted that he noticed the submersible had several issues on the day their expedition was supposed to take place. In the 26-minute-long video, Jake shared his experience with OceanGate.

He shared that if there had not been any issues that day, he could have died like the five men.

The content creator also appeared on the 2025 Netflix documentary Titan: The OceanGate Disaster to share his thoughts on the incident. The documentary is available on the platform.

Notably, Jake Koehler has not addressed the viral rumor of his passing. Stay tuned for more updates.