Heated Rivalry hits a new record which Breaking Bad solely held for over a decade

A scene from Heated Rivalry season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Crave)

On September 15, 2013, television history was made when Breaking Bad season 5 episode 15, Ozymandias, aired and went on to become the highest-rated episode on IMDb with a perfect 10/10 score. For years, no other series matched that achievement—until Heated Rivalry.

The sports romance drama’s fifth episode of its debut season titled I’ll Believe Everything premiered on Crave and HBO Max on December 18, 2025. It has since emerged as one of the most talked-about episodes of the year and earned the same flawless IMDb rating. Despite lacking a massive fanbase or star power comparable to Bryan Cranston, the episode mirrors what made Ozymandias a cultural milestone.

The success of both episodes lies in their willingness to fully confront long-simmering conflicts rather than delay resolution. In Breaking Bad, Walter White’s secrets finally exploded into the open, permanently altering the story and its characters.

Heated Rivalry similarly strips back excess theatrics and raunchiness to deliver a deeply emotional, grounded chapter that pays off the tension built throughout the season. Through powerful performances and shocking revelations I’ll Believe Everything achieves a rare feat of breaking records and cementing its place in television history.

Exploring the plot of Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry follows hockey superstars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two elite players whose fierce on-ice rivalry conceals a powerful mutual attraction. What begins as a secret relationship during their early rookie years, slowly develops into a deeply emotional and complicated connection that spans nearly a decade.

As they rise to the top of Major League Hockey chasing championships, recognition and success, Shane and Ilya are forced to navigate the tension between their public personas and their private lives.

Over eight turbulent years, their bond evolves through moments of passion, conflict, longing, and personal growth. It tests both their resilience and their sense of identity. While they excel professionally, the emotional weight of their hidden relationship becomes increasingly difficult to ignore.

The series explores how their greatest struggle is not found in the competitive world of professional hockey but in confronting their feelings for one another and acknowledging what their relationship truly means. Ultimately it examines whether a profound yet vulnerable love can endure within an environment defined by ambition, pressure and constant competition, challenging both men to decide what they are willing to risk for happiness.

How to watch Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry streams on HBO Max. All episodes of Season 1 are available to watch online as they release weekly. The show originally premiered with two episodes on November 28 2025 and new episodes drop every Friday through December 26 2025.

To watch Heated Rivalry, users must have an active subscription. Current plans include:

Basic with ads — $10.99/month

— $10.99/month Standard (no ads) — $18.49/month

— $18.49/month Premium — $22.99/month

Check in for more updates on films and television shows.