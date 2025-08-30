Is Aaron Paul alive? Viral claim debunked as Twitter post leaves netizens in disarray

Aaron Paul at the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Truth Be Told' (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Rumors of Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul's passing have been circulating online this week. It all began on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when X user Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) shared a post wishing the actor on his birthday.

It featured a photo of Paul inside another generic image of clouds, much like the ones seen in obituaries. An in-picture text featured the actor's name and date of birth alongside a "Happy Birthday." A caption read:

"BREAKING: American actor Aaron Paul, best known for portraying Jesse Pinkman in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad, turned 47 years old yesterday."

The placement of the text in the image and the word "BREAKING" in capital letters further made it seem like a post announcing Aaron Paul's death.

However, the actor is alive and well. It is also worth noting that the X user wrongly noted it was Paul's 47th birthday; it is his 46th birthday. Moreover, @dom_lucre is known for sharing posts that bait others into commenting for engagement.

Needless to say, the post sparked speculations that Paul had passed away. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Rest easy Aaron. What an extremely daunting day. It is a memorable one for us as it is for him," one noted.

"His Birthday is not Breaking News. It happens every year. That's like Breaking: it's Labor Day Weekend," another pointed out.

"Why post it like the man is dead lmao," a user commented,

Many also called out the user for his misleading post.

"Bro, why you made it like he died?" one joking questioned.

"F**k! That design makes it look like he died! Thank god he's fine!" another remarked.

"My heart dropped I thought he died for a sec???" a fan chimed in.

Aaron Paul reprised his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Breaking Bad spinoffs, El Camino and Better Call Saul

Aaron Paul played drug dealer Jesse Pinkman on the hit crime drama, Breaking Bad. His portrayal earned him several awards, including the Critics' Choice Television Award, Satellite Award, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and three Saturn Awards. In the case of the latter, he won the Best Supporting Actor on Television in 2009, 2011, and 2013, more than any other actor in the said category.

Since then, he has reprised his role in the spinoffs, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and the final season of Better Call Saul. Paul's other notable film and TV credits include voicing Todd Chavez on BoJack Horseman, Westworld, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

Earlier this month, news of Aaron Paul selling his historic Los Angeles property made headlines. According to Benzinga, the actor purchased the Spanish-style property from Jim Parsons of Big Bang Theory for $6.95 million in 2019. Notably, he has listed the home for $9.95 million on the market.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property located on Aberdeen Avenue in Los Feliz was constructed in 1922. Quoting Paul's email to Mansion Global, the outlet wrote:

"Aberdeen is a home with a deep soul. It was the first home built on the hillside of Los Feliz with a garden that has been maturing for over 100 years."

He continued:

"The original finishes that make this home magic are still intact, which is a testament to how much respect all of its owners have had for this space over the years."

Aaron Paul noted that the home had been a safe space for him and his family in the years they lived there. It remains unclear if the property has been sold.