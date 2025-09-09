Breaking Bad star Raymond Cruz gets arrested after he allegedly sprays water at a neighbor

Raymond Cruz (Image via Getty)

Raymond Cruz, the 60-year-old actor known for playing drug lord Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on Monday, September 8, 2025. The incident took place at around 10:40 am in the morning.

The actor’s talent agent Raphael Berko shared the details of the incident with People Magazine, stating that Cruz was washing his car in front of his home in Los Angeles at the time, when a white minivan with three women parked extremely close to his vehicle.

He reportedly asked them to move, but they allegedly refused.

“He goes, 'come on, move your car. You're not giving me room, and it's going to get wet.' So, he said, ‘okay.’ He started to clean his car and then they started filming him,” Berko retold the sequence of events, adding that Cruz asked them not to film him and “when he turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilled on their car.”

It was then that the women called the cops on the actor. Berko noted:

“And somehow someone who's never been arrested in his life, someone who played a police detective for 15 years on The Closer and Major Crimes, someone who lives in that neighborhood, was put in handcuffs and taken to jail.” "Raymond's very grateful to all of the LAPD personnel at the police department because throughout the five hours of him being in their jail, the LAPD were all very, very gracious and nice to him and reassuring," mentioned the agent.

LAPD officer David Cuellar told the publication that a dispute between the actor and a woman allegedly led to Cruz spraying water at her.

Cruz was released from police custody on his own recognizance later in the same day, and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1, 2025.

All about actor Raymond Cruz

Raymond Cruz, born September 10, 1964, in Los Angeles is an accomplished American actor known for his powerful portrayals of gritty, often morally complex characters.

He became well-known for his playing Detective Julio Sanchez on TNT's The Closer and its spin-off Major Crimes, over several seasons.

He is also widely recognized for playing the volatile drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad, a role he later played again in the spin-off prequel, Better Call Saul.

On the big screen, Cruz has delivered standout performances in films like Clear and Present Danger, Training Day, Alien Resurrection, The Rock, Under Siege, From Dusk Till Dawn 2, and Blood In, Blood Out.

His works have received praise from critics. He was nominated for the NAMIC Vision Award in 2009 and won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actor in Television for his performance in The Closer.

For his work in Breaking Bad, he was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Guest Performance.

Over a career spanning almost 40 years, Raymond Cruz has established himself as a respected and captivating presence in television and movies with tenacity, authenticity, and nuanced performances.

