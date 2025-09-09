Who did Raymond Cruz play in Breaking Bad? TV star's recent arrest explored

Raymond Cruz has been the main antagonist in Breaking Bad (Image via Getty)

Raymond Cruz was recently taken into custody on September 8, 2025. While speaking to People magazine, an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department said that the legal issue emerged from the actor’s dispute with an individual.

Known for his performance as Tuco Salamanca on Breaking Bad, Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. An update shared by TMZ on the day of Raymond’s arrest stated that he is not in police custody anymore, and his court appearance date has been set for October 1.

Raphael Berko, a talent agent for Raymond Cruz, told People magazine that the latter was outside his Los Angeles-based residence washing his car.

A minivan arrived at the same spot, and it was parked close to the bumper of Raymond’s vehicle.

Cruz requested that the group that arrived in the other car, which included three women, remove their vehicle from the place. Raymond said that he was not getting enough space, but the group refused to move their car.

While Cruz continued cleaning his car, the other people reportedly began filming him.

Berko claimed that Cruz turned back to tell the group not to record him, and he had a hose in his hand, which allegedly spilled some water on the other vehicle after touching the front of his car.

On the other hand, an insider for TMZ stated that Raymond is believed to have sprayed the water intentionally on a girl. Addressing the arrest, Raphael told People magazine:

“Somehow someone who’s never been arrested in his life, someone who played a police detective for 15 years on The Closer and Major Crimes, someone who lives in that neighborhood, was put in handcuffs and taken to jail.”

Berko also stated that Cruz was grateful to the LAPD since the officers were “gracious and nice” when he was in custody.

Raymond Cruz featured in Breaking Bad for a short period

As mentioned, Raymond Cruz portrayed Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad. The character has been the main villain of the crime-drama series. Apart from being a drug kingpin, he is also a distributor for the Cartel’s territory on the north side of the border.

Tuco’s family members include four cousins, and all of them are a part of the criminal world. He has a sister at the same time, and she has been married to Gonzo, a friend of Salamanca.

Tuco is also the main mastermind of his family’s methamphetamine operations in New Mexico.

He shared a cell with Skinny Pete after being sent to prison and later began controlling his family’s drug operation, following his release.

He is also actively involved in his Cartel’s business on the north side of the border and later takes over the territory of Krazy-8 following his death. He is additionally questioned by the DEA after Krazy-8’s disappearance.

Tuco Salamanca is approached by Jesse Pinkman and Skinny Pete to get help with their distribution network for meth. Tuco decides to purchase the meth on consignment after being impressed with the product’s quality.

He provides $35,000 to Jesse, but ends up hitting the latter with a bag full of money.

Tuco is then met by Jesse’s partner Walt, who throws a piece of crystal on the floor, leading to an explosion. While Walt threatens to kill everyone with his explosives, Tuco tells Walt that he would pay $50,000, considering that Walt won his respect.

Tuco dies in the second season, where he fights Jesse, and the latter shoots him by grabbing a gun. While Tuco is later approached by Hank, the former tries to kill Hank with a rifle and hides behind Jesse’s car.

However, Hank gets a clear shot as Tuco gets up, and Tuco is shot in the forehead.