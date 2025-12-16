The Voice season 28 brings XG, Khalid, Journey, and more to its packed Live Finale

Khalid performs onstage during Vevo Halloween 2017 at Craneway Pavilion on October 28, 2017 in Richmond, California (Image via Getty)

The Voice Season 28 Live Finale is scheduled for December 16, 2025, airing at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The episode will conclude with the announcement of the season’s winner and will include multiple musical guest performances. The coaches for this season are Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg.

The finale will feature performances from several established and emerging artists, including XG, Khalid, Journey, and others.

The episode continues the series’ tradition of combining the final competition with live celebrity performances, highlighting both current charting artists and returning alumni.

Star-studded musical guests set for The Voice Season 28 Live Finale

XG and Riley Green performances

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ last part of the event is going to feature a performance by XG, a seven-member group. The group came out with the first album in 2022 and not long ago they performed at Coachella. Their biggest hits are Woke Up and Shooting Star.

Riley Green, an Alabama country music artist, is going to be there as well. Green became popular with songs like There Was This Girl and I Wish Grandpas Never ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Died.

Both XG and Riley Green are scheduled to perform during the live broadcast as part of the season’s closing entertainment segment.

Contributions from established artists

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ are several well-known artists included in the lineup for the finale of Season 28. The multi-talented R&B artist and songwriter Khalid is going to perform; his latest album, After the Sun Goes Down, dropped in October 2025.

The rock band Journey is also coming with founder Neal Schon and other band members. Plus, Noah Cyrus, who has a duet with Blake Shelton, will be a part of the episode.

Zac Brown, who has been the Mega Mentor this season, is coming back for the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌finale.

Returning alumni and Coach performances

The Live Finale will feature past winners and current coaches performing with their artists.

Sofronio Vasquez III, the Season 26 champion and the first The Voice U.S. winner from the Philippines, will return and perform on the finale stage.

Michael Bublé will perform with his Top 6 artists, Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie.

Reba McEntire will appear with her Artist, Aubrey Nicole. Niall Horan’s Season 23 winner, Gina Miles, will also perform alongside Aiden Ross.

Snoop Dogg concludes his second season as a coach with his Top 6 artist, Yoshihanaa, participating in a performance.

Niall Horan’s absence

Niall​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Horan, a member of the coaching panel for season 28, will not be presenting during the Live Finale on the 16th of December 2025.

Horan is advised vocal rest due to being sick and, therefore, will not be doing the duet performances which were planned with his two Finalists Aiden Ross and the country-pop trio DEK of Hearts.

Reba McEntire will be performing with Team Niall during the episode to support the Finalists.

Horan is absent and hence his situation does not change the competition’s flow. He is still expected to recover completely.

The Live Finale is going ahead as expected and will culminate with the announcement of the winning Artist and Coach of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Broadcast and event details

The Voice Season 28 Live Finale is broadcast live on NBC starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ episode will splice the final competitive segment with numerous musical performances. A mix of returning artists, current contestants, and celebrity guest performers is what viewers will be able to expect.

The final act of the show follows the format that has been used throughout the series; thus, it features live performances along with the announcement of the results of the season. There is no information about any additional ticketing or attendance given in the broadcast details.

The first act at the finale is going to be XG, followed by performances from Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Khalid, Sofronio Vasquez III, Journey, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gina Miles, and Snoop ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Dogg.

Stay tuned for more updates.