Who is Lil Toro and what happened to him? Alleged Concord stabbing incident explored

Rapper Lil Toro allegedly passed away (representative image). (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Lil Toro's alleged passing has spread on the internet. His real name is Antonio Mariano Valdez, and he is a rapper and content creator from Northern California.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office's Facebook page announced on December 15 that deputy sheriffs responded to a wellness check at a home in Concord, California. They arrived at the house and found a dead body.

Three other family members were injured and quickly taken to a nearby hospital. The Investigation Division Homicide Unit and Crime Lab are currently working on the case and investigating it as a homicide.

Detectives noted that a heated argument in the family may have caused a physical altercation, resulting in the man's death. His identity has not been revealed, and the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office stated that there are no suspects as of now.

After the announcement, rumors spread on the internet that Lil Toro was the alleged victim and a family member supposedly stabbed him. Notably, the claims remain unverified, as authorities have not released the victim's personal details.

More details on Lil Toro's life and music

In his YouTube videos, the Latino rapper mentioned living with his grandfather and uncle. Antonio Mariano Valdez also shared that he did not get along with his uncle. According to the YouTube channel Crazy Hood Media, in one deleted video, the artist was seen arguing with a man, seemingly his uncle.

Valdez said in one of his last videos that his baby mama came over to visit with their kids. For the unversed, Lil Toro was known in the community for crashing out, starting beefs, and making music about gangs. However, in his recent content, the rapper talked about focusing on religion, and he even deleted his gangster music.

Lil Toro said in a recent YouTube video that he had to live for his children, saying he "can't die" and "can't go to jail." He also noted that the music he made in the past was not created to "harm" anyone. Valdez said that he only wanted to see if he could stop the "gang violence" and wanted to promote peace.

"I got a daughter and sons to live for. I got to raise my kids to be okay. I'm the OG bro. Do this no more man. I don't wanna promote, I never wanna promote harm with anybody. That's why I was promoting peace with everybody. I was trying to see if everybody would stop this gang war and this gang violence. I got kids to live for you guys," the rapper stated.

Fans of Lil Toro have shared their condolences on social media. Some even claimed that his old music should not be "used against him," and he seemingly needed proper medication.

"Rest in peace, he cried out to the world for help and no one cared crazy gang affiliated or rap shouldn't be used against him," one netizen wrote.

"This shit is hella sad. Say what you want about Lil Toro. He was entertaining and he was Real. Most people are to cool to show there true self. He wasn't. He was true to himself. He just needed medication," another Instagram user noted.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lil Toro.