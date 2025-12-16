12 days of Bridgerton: All about the special releases scheduled ahead of the release of Bridgerton season 4

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Netflix])

Bridgerton season 4 will debut in two parts. The first part of the 8-episode season will premiere on January 29, 2026. But before Benedict Bridgerton and the Lady in Silver, aka Sophie, grace the TV screens next year, the hit Netflix series is celebrating the holidays first.

12 Days of Bridgerton is a celebration for all the show's 'dearest readers,' complete with all sorts of gifts from the Bridgerton cast and creators, released every day for the next 12 days. Gifts range from exclusive videos from favorite cast members to never-before-seen photos, and a possible giveaway.

Shondaland called 12 Days of Bridgerton "your own ton-style adventure calendar. They added in the announcement:

"Bridgerton season 4 follows the tantalizing romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), and this festive countdown is your invitation to the excitement ahead of the season four premiere."

One new gift will be released for Bridgerton fans every morning at 9:00 am Pacific Time or 12:00 pm Eastern Time. Shondaland is keeping track of all the gifts starting from day 1.

12 Days of Bridgerton gifts, explored

12 Days of Bridgerton kicked off on Monday, December 16, 2025. The event will run for 12 consecutive days until December 27, with plenty of surprises ahead of the Bridgerton season 4 premiere in late January 2026.

Day 1 of the 12 Days of Bridgerton opens with an exclusive look at the season 4 leads. Shondaland and the official Bridgerton Instagram account released Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's official portrait while teasing their appearance on the January 29 premiere.

Bridgerton Netflix captioned their post with a teaser to Benedict and Sophie's story, writing:

"Indeed, this season we may witness just what happens when one must choose between fantasy and reality."

Day 2 of the 12 Days of Bridgerton reveals three episodic photos from the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series. The first one features Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek perched on a couch, staring at the silver glove in her hands.

As book readers would know, her Lady in Silver persona is a key part of her story. Like Cinderella lost one of her glass slippers, Sophie lost one of her silver gloves, which will ultimately help Benedict find her.

Day 2's episodic photos also include a photo of Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, all in his lonesome. The third picture is of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in her embellished black gown and hat during a masquerade ball.

More gifts will be unveiled in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly on December 16 about the upcoming season 4. While they start with a Cinderella-like character trope with Sophie's story, she said that Sophie Baek is not a bit of a damsel in distress like Cinderella. She explained:

"We get to watch a very headstrong young woman try to decide her fate for herself and pick up the courage to believe in and dream for a lot greater than the one she currently has."

Brownell also noted that the source material for season 4, Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, was "the easiest book to adapt" for the TV screen so far.

Stay tuned on PRIMETIMER as 12 Days of Bridgerton reveals more gifts in the coming days.