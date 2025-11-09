Sister Wives season 20 episode 7 sneak peek: Christine and David analyze the "flaw" in plural marriages

Sister Wives star Christine (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives season 20 will return with a new episode on Sunday, November 9, 2025, showcasing Kody and Robyn as they navigate their marriage, while the other former sister wives continue their own lives and businesses.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, shared by TLC on November 8, 2025, Christine was shown having a deep conversation with her husband, David.

In the conversation, the duo discussed the downside of plural marriage, as Christine asked David:



“So you think with polygamy, a big flaw would be the man, you said?”



He replied in the affirmative, claiming that men in polygamous relationships enjoyed having power over multiple women and often used it to control them.

According to him, by using the position of a husband in a plural marriage, men ensured they got what they wanted from their partners.

David also pointed out that men with sister wives enjoyed being placed on a pedestal and watching the women fight over him.

Before marrying David, Christine was one of the wives Kody had. However, in November 2021, she parted ways with him after staying in the plural marriage for more than 25 years.

Soon after, Janelle and Meri left Kody, who is currently married only to Robyn.

Sister Wives star David believes men in polygamous marriages use their position to control their wives and pit them against one another







Sister Wives season 20 will release episode 7, titled You’re Like a Stripper, I’m Like the Pole, on November 9, 2025.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:



“Meri digs through boxes of her wedding memorabilia that bring up painful memories. Christine and David have their biggest disagreement yet. Kody and Robyn try to improve their rhythm with a dance lesson, and Janelle helps Maddie prepare for labour.”



In the episode preview, Christine and David were shown discussing the “flaw” in plural marriages, which, according to David, was the man’s powerful position that he misused.

David explained that the husband enjoyed the attention from his wives, saying:



“Oh, they love the fighting. They love the competition between the women. Love it.”



When Christine asked if he was certain about his analysis, David doubled down on his understanding and said that husbands use their position to “control the women.”



“If you’re not obeying me, I’m punishing [you], and I’m gonna go to the other one. And they’re almost like, ‘Sure, I’ll take you right in.’ That’s what polygamy does. It controls women, and it’s not the right thing to do,” he added.



In a separate confessional, Sister Wives star Janelle shared that while polygamy had its share of “tragic stories,” so did monogamy.

That said, she believed it was dangerous to “paint a whole group of people with a broad brush based on one observed experience.”

According to Janelle, it was the secrecy around the subject of polygamy and a “lack of empowerment for women” that allowed for such “tragic stories” to take place.

She said that she and her other sister wives went public with their marriage to Kody because they wanted to “end that.”

Meanwhile, David confided in Christine that his older sister was “mentally damaged” from polygamy and the “cr*p that her husband pulled on her.” It was why he looked down on the practice of plural marriages.

The sneak peek ended with Christine telling the Sister Wives cameras that David’s two sisters had extremely unpleasant experiences with polygamy. It was why he knew much about it and had such strong opinions.

