When will The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Lisa Barlow (L) and Ashley Darby, stars of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' and 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' in conversation on stage, during the first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest, at Magazine London (Image via Getty).

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 is releasing on October 5, 2025, on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST on Bravo. All the episodes of the show can be streamed on Peacock the next day. The show is available to stream on international platforms like DirecTV, Peacock TV, Fubo: watch live TV and sports, Sling TV - live sports, Fandango, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has a genre blend of various elements like TV soap drama, documentary, and reality TV show. The show focuses on seven different housewives, following their lifestyle, professional and personal struggles, and the drama revolving around it.

More about The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

The new season will see five housewives returning from the earlier seasons, while two are new entries. The five returning housewives include Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart. The two new housewives are Tia Glover and Angel Massie.

Whereas Monique Samuels is expected to make her comeback after season 5 of The Real Housewives. And both Monique Samuels and Jassi Rideaux are expected to be returning as the friends of the new two members of the show. A total of nine women will feature in The Real Housewives of Potomac.

What does the trailer of The Real Housewives of Potomac say?

The trailer of The Real Housewives of Potomac looks vibrant, stylish, and luxurious. From the trailer, it can be said that the controversies and the drama are going to continue in this season as well. As Gizelle Bryant states in the trailer, while penning down the letter:

"...And some things haven't changed at all."



There are going to be huge clashes revolving around the housewives. In the trailer, the ladies are seen making a lot of accusations at each other. Either it's the Stacy's on-screen relationship with TJ Jones or the ongoing clash of Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo from the earlier seasons.

The housewives seem to be commenting on Stacy Rusch, as Gizelle Bryant says in the trailer:

“This bi*** ain’t even divorced?”

Further, Wendy Osefo replied to her:

“I know she didn’t just bring TJ around just to get back with her man. Oh my god.”



The show's overall theme is easily reflected through the two-minute trailer, whether it's Windy's struggle in balancing a professional and personal life, or Stacy's onscreen relationship. In between all this chaos, Monique Samuels is making her return in season 10 after her exit from season 5.

Mauricio Umansky is expected to make a cameo appearance in the show. She was a part of the earlier season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From the trailer, it can be said that this 10th anniversary season of The Real Housewives of Potomac seems to revolve around a lot of clashes. The show is completing its 10-year mark with its new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Stay tuned for more updates.

