Team Japan overpowers Indonesia in one of Physical: Asia’s most intense battles yet

Yushin Okami from Team Japan (Image via Getty)

Japan swept Team Indonesia in Episode 5 of Netflix’s Physical: Asia, clinching three hard-fought rounds that sent Indonesia home and kept Japan alive for the next quest.

The episode released on November 4, 2025, featured a sequence of death-match duels that ended with Yushin Okami’s team securing the deciding victory after multiple tiebreakers and rematches.

Inside the Death Match: How Japan Took Down Indonesia in Physical: Asia Episode 5

Physical: Asia’s Episode 5 opened with elimination-format death matches.

Japan vs. Indonesia comprised three primary rounds (plus rematches/tiebreakers) that tested grappling, grip, and endurance.

The Japan roster included Yushin Okami (captain), Soichi Hashimoto (judoka), Katsumi Nakamura (swimmer), Yoshio Itoi (baseball), Nonoka Ozaki (wrestler), and Kana Watanabe (MMA).

Indonesia’s roster included Jeremiah Lakhwani (boxer), Glenn Victor Sutanto (swimmer), Fina Phillipe (jiu-jitsu), Igedz (bodybuilder), Maria Selena, and others who each took turns representing their country in the Death Match rounds.

In Round One, judoka Soichi Hashimoto faced Indonesian swimmer Glenn Victor Sutanto; neither side scored in regulation, forcing a one-minute tiebreaker in which Japan scored first.

After the Round One rematch, Indonesian Glenn Victor said on camera,



“I did get injured, but I know it was just an accident. He wasn't aggressive, and it definitely wasn't intentional. But it was really unfortunate.”



Soichi Hashimoto on-camera apologized to Glenn,



“Glenn, I am so sorry that I hurt you. I wish you a speedy recovery, and I'd love to see you when you're better.”



Round Two pitted Japan’s Yoshio Itoi and Katsumi Nakamura against Indonesia’s Fina Phillipe and bodybuilder Igedz; Japan prevailed after a physical encounter and a rematch.

In Round Three, Japan captain Yushin Okami faced Indonesian boxer Jeremiah Lakhwani in a prolonged, multi-tiebreaker struggle that ultimately clinched the match for Japan and eliminated Indonesia from the competition.

Indonesia’s Jeremiah Lakhwani reflected after the Death Match,



“We may have lost, but I have no regrets. I went in there and did my best.”



What changed the match

Japan’s mix of combat-experienced athletes and measured game management forced repeated situations in which Indonesia’s competitors were left defending in unfavorable positions.

Japan’s Soichi Hashimoto leveraged judo clinches and positional control on the mat, forcing rematches to favor the Japanese side.

Yushin Okami’s physical control in the final round exhausted Indonesia’s last attacker, Jeremiah, who nevertheless “went in there and did [his] best.”

The overall result: Japan won the Death Match series and advanced.

Episode 5 captured a visible injury to Glenn after the rematch sequence; the scene prompted an immediate on-camera apology from Soichi Hashimoto and visible concern from teammates and rivals.

Physical: Asia continues the franchise’s model of combining elite athletes across sports disciplines, forcing cross-discipline matchups (judoka vs. swimmer; MMA fighter vs. boxer).

Episode 5’s Japan–Indonesia Death Match exemplified that template: technical grappling and control (Japan) versus unorthodox defensive resistance and clutch moments (Indonesia).

With Japan’s victory, the competition moved on to the Team Representative Match format that will separate the surviving six countries into groups and determine which teams face instant elimination in the next stage.

Physical: Asia released Episodes 5–6 on November 4, 2025, as part of Part 2 of the season rollout.

The series format — teams of six from eight countries competing in team quests followed by Death Matches that can eliminate a country — continues across a 12-episode season.

The episode’s outcomes reduced the field to six nations advancing to the team-based third quest.

Stay tuned for more updates.