Columbia resident wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing — winning ticket sold at local store

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​A lucky Powerball player in Columbia, South Carolina, has won $100,000 in the latest drawing, the South Carolina Education Lottery announced.

Where the ticket was sold

The winning ticket was sold at a local store in Columbia. Lottery officials have not said who the winner is yet.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball. Normally, that wins $50,000. But the player added the Power Play option, which doubled the prize to $100,000.

The Power Play costs an extra $1 and can multiply smaller prizes up to five times.

Winning numbers

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 23, 36, 64, and the Powerball was 10.

No one won the jackpot in this draw, but many players across the country won smaller prizes.

This Columbia player joins several other South Carolina winners who have been lucky in recent Powerball draws.

Jackpot rises again

Since no one hit the jackpot, the Powerball prize has increased again. It’s now worth about $419 million, or $188 million in cash before taxes.

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, and adding Power Play costs $1 more.

Winner should check and claim

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets. The $100,000 prize must be claimed within 180 days of the draw.

Prizes of this size have to be claimed in person at the lottery office in Columbia.

Officials also say players should sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe until they are ready to claim their prize.

The store that sold the winning ticket will also get a bonus from the lottery.

South Carolina winners keep growing

South Carolina has had several big Powerball winners recently. Many tickets worth $50,000 or more have been sold across the state this year.

Even though the odds of hitting the jackpot are very small — about 1 in 292 million — smaller prizes are won every week.

For one player in Colombia, a quick stop at a gas station or local shop just turned into a $100,000 surprise.

How lottery money helps

Money from ticket sales helps support education programs in South Carolina. The lottery funds go toward scholarships, school improvements, and community education projects.

So every ticket, win or lose, helps give back to local schools and students.

Next draw

The next Powerball draw is on Wednesday night, and the jackpot keeps growing.

For now, one lucky winner in Columbia is celebrating a $100,000 win, while the rest of the state waits to see who might be next.

​