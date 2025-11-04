No grand prize winner in latest Powerball draw — jackpot jumps to $438 million ahead of the next game

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has grown again after no one won the top prize in the latest draw. The jackpot now stands at $438 million, making it one of the biggest prizes of the year so far.

No jackpot winner this time

The latest drawing took place on Monday, November 3, 2025, but no ticket matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 12, 26, 33, 48, 52, and the Powerball was 15.

Although no one hit the jackpot, many players across the country still won smaller prizes. Lottery officials said two tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million each, and one lucky player who added Power Play doubled their prize to $2 million.

Jackpot climbs higher

Because there was no grand prize winner, the jackpot has rolled over again. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 5, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The current jackpot is $438 million, with a cash value of about $202 million before taxes. Tickets cost $2, and players can add Power Play for $1 to increase the chances of winning smaller prizes.

Recent Powerball wins

Even without a jackpot winner, plenty of smaller prizes were claimed. Across the U.S., players took home prizes ranging from a few dollars to $2 million.

In the past week, winning tickets included:

A $100,000 ticket was sold in Columbia, South Carolina

A $50,000 ticket was sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Several $1 million tickets in California, Texas, and Florida

​

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets carefully. Winners should sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe until they are ready to claim their prize.

Chances of winning

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. While those chances are small, thousands of players win smaller prizes every draw.

There are nine ways to win in Powerball, starting with $4 for matching just the Powerball number. Adding Power Play can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

How lottery funds are used

Money from Powerball ticket sales helps fund education and community programs across different states.

In South Carolina, for example, lottery funds are used to pay for college scholarships and school projects that support students and teachers.

So, even when players don’t win, their ticket still helps local programs.

Next drawing details

The next Powerball drawing will happen on Wednesday night, with the top prize now sitting at $438 million. Players have until one hour before the draw to buy tickets.

The drawing will air live and results will be available on official lottery websites and news outlets.

The jackpot has been rolling over for several weeks, and excitement is growing again. Millions of people are expected to buy tickets for Wednesday’s draw, hoping to be the next big winner.

For now, the Powerball pot continues to rise — and one ticket could soon change someone’s life.