Which teams were eliminated after Death Match in Physical: Asia?

Manny Pacquiao from Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia returned with Death Match on November 4, 2025. In episode 5, the fates of the four teams in danger of being eliminated were revealed.

Team Japan, Team Philippines, Team Thailand, and Team Indonesia were the groups who ran the risk of going home.

Team Japan took on Team Indonesia in Death Match, whereas Team Philippines competed against Team Thailand.

The elimination contest was a game of combat. It was played out in five rounds. Round one was a one-on-one match, round two was a two-on-two match, round three, a one-on-one match, four, a two-on-two match, and five, a one-on-one match.

It required the players to grab a ball and score a goal. Teams with the most wins out of five rounds would advance, and the remaining would be eliminated

Although each country put its best efforts into clinching victory, the challenge proved difficult for many.

Teams Thailand and Indonesia could not outperform their opponents and had to be sent home.

How did each round play out in Physical: Asia's Death Game?







Team Philippines and Team Thailand were the first two teams to battle it out for their spots in Physical: Asia.

Round one: Team Thailand’s rugby player, Sunny, faced Team Philippines’ sambo athlete Mark. The two clashed head-on, with the round ending in a tie.

In the tiebreaker match, Mark managed to squeeze Sunny in the side mount position, stopping him from reaching his goal point.

Since Mark was closer to his goal point at the end of the match, Team Philippines won round one.

Round two: It was a two-on-two combat, where Team Thailand’s Muay Thai athlete Superbon and former volleyball player James faced Team Philippines’ boxing champion Manny and strongman Ray.

The round ended within the allotted three minutes, as James and Superbon managed to score a goal, earning a win for their country.

Round three: Team Philippines’ rugby player Justin was pitted against Team Thailand’s wrestler Anucha.

Their round ended in a tie, but Justin outperformed his opponent in the tie-breaker match. With that, Team Philippines earned another win.

Round four: It was a contest between the girls. Representing Thailand were Ploy and Jar and the Philippines were Robyn and Lara.

Their round also ended in a tie, leading to a tie-breaker match.

It seemed like the tie-breaker would end in Thailand's victory but Team Philippines turned the game around during the last few seconds.

Result: Team Philippines became the winners of Death Match with three wins. Unfortunately, that meant that Team Thailand's journey on Physical: Asia had ended.

The next matchup in Physical: Asia was between Team Japan and Team Indonesia.

Round one: In the first round, from Team Japan came judo player Soichi. His opponent was swimmer Glenn, from Team Indonesia.

Their round ended in a tie, as neither of them managed to score a goal. In the tie-breaker, Soichi overpowered Glenn and scored a win for Team Japan.

In the process, however, Glenn injured his chin and had to be given medical attention after the match.

Round two: Team Japan sent their swimmer, Katsumi, and former baseball player, Yoshio, to battle it out against Team Indonesia’s captain, Igedz, and Jujitsu athlete, Fina.

Both teams put their best efforts to win the round. However, the referees had to intervene once the contest got too aggressive.

As the players resettled, the match resumed. Fina tried to hold onto the ball, but Yoshio was able to seize it and score a goal.

Round three: Team Japan’s captain and MMA fighter Yushin Okami faced Team Indonesia’s hybrid athlete, Jeremiah.

As soon as the match began, Jeremiah took advantage of his speed and grabbed the ball. He then dashed for the goal post, leaving Okami shocked.

However, he missed the goal when he made his shot. That gave Okami the time to attack.

As a result, their contest ended in a tie. In the tie-breaker round, both players wrestled to overpower the other. Since the ball was not in possession of either of them, the round also ended without a winner.

Okami and Jeremiah clashed one more time. This time, Okami was able to bring his opponent closer to his goal post. As a result, he won the round.

Result: As Japan won the first three rounds, they moved on, and Indonesia went home.

Stay tuned for more updates.