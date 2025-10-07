What time does Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Chicago P.D. season 13 © NBC

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2, titled Open Wounds, will premiere on October 8, 2025, on NBC. As part of the Chicago franchise, the show's drama, police cases, and characters have been its focus. As season 13 continues, episode 2 should bring more twists. The Chicago Police Department's life depiction is shown on every episode.

In Open Wounds, Dante will be the soul of the episode. It will explore his storyline with a new side of him. The team's new challenges and unresolved issues will increase the episode's tension. As the Intelligence Unit solves complex cases, this episode may focus on Dante's internal struggles. Emotions and suspense await.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2: When will it premiere on NBC?

The release of the second episode is on October 8, 2025. Fans can tune in on NBC at 7 pm PT and 10 pm ET.

For viewers outside of the U.S., the release time varies depending on the region.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) October 8, 2025, Wednesday 7 pm USA (Eastern Time) October 8, 2025, Wednesday 10 pm Brazil (BRT) October 9, 2025, Thursday 12 am UK (BST) October 9, 2025, Thursday 3 am Central Europe (CET) October 9, 2025, Thursday 4 am India (IST) October 9, 2025, Thursday 7:30 am South Africa (SAST) October 9, 2025, Thursday 4 am Philippines (PHT) October 9, 2025, Thursday 10 am Australia (ACDT) October 9, 2025, Thursday 12:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) October 9, 2025, Thursday 2 pm

How to watch: More about NBC subscription

Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2 airs on NBC. Fans can watch the episode live on TV or on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Peacock Select (with ads) costs $7.99/month, Premium costs $10.99/month, and Premium Plus costs $16.99/month. Student discounts and annual subscriptions are available.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 1 recap

Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1 titled "Consequences", showed a dark turn as it dealt with Chief Reid’s tragic death. Hank Voight (Once the team's leader) now works in Rapid Response while awaiting the results of an investigation that disbanded his unit. Voight desperately wants the team back, but Internal Affairs Commander Delvin seems unsupportive.

Voight must go off-book as Chicago crime rises. Voight intervenes when a woman reports her nephew hiding drugs in her garden, but he is shot. Voight pursues the shooter after a bystander is critically injured, but lack of support hinders him. Department tensions rise as Voight's actions are investigated.

Voight remains determined despite being sidelined. Working with Detective Ruzek and the team, he finds a key lead and blackmails Delvin. This revives the Intelligence Unit, bringing Voight and his team back.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2: What may happen in this upcoming episode?

In Open Wounds, Dante, a key figure, will drive the episode. Dante's personality and motivations will be revealed in this episode. Dante's story of personal struggles will take the viewers to a world following unresolved tension. His interactions with the Intelligence Unit will be crucial. So there is a possibility that dynamics will change. The episode may feature high-stakes crime-solving and character introspection.

The plot should help Dante grow beyond a stereotype. This deeper exploration of his mind may complicate the story and keep fans interested. As the team faces new challenges, their cohesion is another theme to watch.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2 will be available to stream on NBC.