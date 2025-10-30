Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 recap: Atwater and Tasha face downtown bombing in "Miami"

Kevin Atwater (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 “Miami,” aired on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The episode featured suspense, a surprising reunion and intense action in downtown Chicago, promising a night full of drama and police work.

In this episode, Detective Atwater was paired with an old friend, Tasha Fox, during the Violence Reduction Initiative. While patrolling the streets, they faced a tense situation when a bombing struck downtown Chicago. The episode highlighted the dangers of police work and how personal connections help officers remain resilient while on the job.

The story became even more intense when the bombing turned out to be a targeted attack on a major real estate group. Atwater worked to rescue people while Tasha dealt with her last week in Chicago before moving to Miami. The episode combined action and character moments, showing Atwater’s loyalty, Tasha’s ambitions and the risks officers face in the city.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5: Atwater and Tasha face downtown chaos

Episode 5 focused on Detective Atwater reconnecting with Tasha Fox, an old friend from the academy. Their reunion quickly turned tense when a bomb went off in downtown Chicago, targeting a major real estate group. Atwater took charge, directing evacuations and rescuing people trapped inside. The bomb was filled with nails and other dangerous materials, showing it was meant to kill.

Tasha, as she prepared to move to Miami, struggled at first to balance her work with her personal concerns. She soon proved herself under pressure. Together, she and Atwater followed a lead to a stalker who seemed involved but was not connected to the bombing.

This distraction tested their teamwork and added suspense. Atwater’s skill and calm under pressure showed why he is a top officer in the Intelligence Unit.

The episode also showed the human side of crime, with innocent people affected by the bombing. As Atwater and Tasha worked on the rescue and investigation, they uncovered a bigger threat to the city. Media attention and public criticism of the real estate group made things harder.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5: Tracking the bomber

The investigation into the downtown bombing heated up as Atwater and Tasha tried to find the bomber. Their first lead pointed to a man with a history of stalking his ex-wife, but he was not involved. The real breakthrough came when Tasha looked at photos accidentally taken by the ex-husband.

They revealed the true bomber, Chris Lubiak. Lubiak, a chemical engineering dropout with a grudge against the wealthy, had planned the attack carefully, turning the case into a tense manhunt.

The Intelligence Unit worked quickly to track Lubiak and discovered his manifesto and videos, which showcased his anti-wealth views. Lubiak tried to set off a second bomb, destroying a car, but no one was hurt.

The episode showed how well the unit coordinated to stop him and prevent more harm. Atwater and Tasha eventually trapped Lubiak in an abandoned building. He was neutralized, ending the immediate threat.

The episode also wrapped up personal storylines. Tasha, who had doubts about her career, proved she could handle pressure. Her teamwork with Atwater strengthened their bond from their academy days. The episode balanced action with emotional moments, providing viewers with closure while also hinting at future storylines involving transfers and career moves within the department.

Other highlights of Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5

Besides the main bombing story, episode 5 had many memorable moments and character interactions. Atwater showed strong leadership in the field and in handling department rules and media attention.

Tasha’s return added both nostalgia and fresh energy, showing how much she had grown. Their teamwork had both tension and camaraderie, giving a clear view of how the unit works under pressure.

The episode also showed the effects of violent crime on ordinary people. Civilians were scared, some were hurt, and the city felt chaotic. Other characters helped in important ways, especially Ricky, whose photos accidentally helped identify the bomber.

Commander Devlin was cautious while Voight acted quickly, giving viewers a look at how department politics and decision-making work during dangerous situations. There were also personal moments that added emotional depth. Tasha’s move to Miami and her talk with Atwater gave the story a heartfelt touch.

Fans can watch the new episode of Chicago P.D. season 13 on NBC and Peacock.