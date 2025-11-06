Who is Dermot Mulroney? Everything to know as the actor returns to Chicago Fire after an unexpected absence

Chicago Fire © NBC

Chicago Fire is a popular American television series that follows the lives of the firefighters and paramedics working at Firehouse 51 in Chicago. In its most recent episode, "Broken Things," released on November 6, 2025, the show sees the return of a familiar face—Dermot Mulroney. His character, Chief Dom Pascal, takes on a more prominent role as he mentors other team members.



The latest episode focuses on Pascal's Firehouse 51 leadership. Fans are eager to see how Mulroney handles future challenges after his return. Pascal, who joined Chicago Fire in Season 13, has changed emotionally and professionally since Monica's death. As he settles into his firehouse role, his return will likely cause personal and professional conflict.



Fans are excited about Dermot Mulroney's return to Chicago Fire. Doug Mulroney's dynamic performance as Dom Pascal gives the firehouse team depth and complexity. Questions about his past and present relationship with the team will keep viewers engaged as his character goes through transitions.

Dermot Mulroney’s Role on Chicago Fire

Dermot Mulroney plays the role of Chief Dominick "Dom" Pascal on Chicago Fire. He took over Firehouse 51 in Season 13 after Chief Wallace Boden was promoted to Deputy Commissioner. Pascal led a Miami firehouse for 10 years before returning to Chicago to lead Battalion 25. Dom's calmness under pressure complements his hands-on leadership and cheerfulness.

Pascal leads differently from Boden. Dom is more structured and disciplined, with technology restrictions during meals and call debriefings. Boden was loved for his fatherly guidance. After his wife Monica dies, he takes risks in emergencies and puts his safety at risk, testing his leadership.



In an interview with TV Insider, on May 23, 2025, showrunner Andrea Newman stated,

“I think the key moment for Pascal was in Episode 16 and the funeral for his wife, for Monica, when they all showed up and he said, ‘Sorry, this funeral is family only,’ and Mouch said, ‘That’s why we’re here, chief,'” said Newman. “And to me, that felt like the moment that he understood he was part of this family, and he kind of took it in. He’s so hard to read sometimes, Pascal, but that was one moment where you saw it really get him in the heart and the gut. So I feel like from that moment moving forward, between that and between the deepening bond with Severide, 51 feels like his home.”

Dom Pascal, Battalion 25's Battalion Chief, is memorable on Chicago Fire. In the Season 13 premiere, “A Monster in the Field,” he joined Firehouse 51, changing the dynamics. Pascal is a charismatic, professional leader who makes tough decisions. He values structure, professionalism, and clear communication, which initially irritates some firefighters, particularly Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd.



Pascal was Miami's fire chief for a decade before returning to Chicago. He leads more firmly and disciplinedly than Chief Boden due to this experience. Pascal's time in Miami has a darker side—his past secrets affect his time in Chicago. Pascal is devastated when his wife, Monica, dies in a traffic light-caused car accident. Pascal is linked to an attempted murder and arson case after her death. This forces Pascal to face his demons and question his role in Firehouse 51.

Dermot Mulroney’s Return to Chicago Fire in Season 14

Dermot Mulroney's return to Chicago Fire in Season 14, Episode 6 changes Dom Pascal's story. Pascal shows his compassion by mentoring his fellow firefighters through difficult situations in this episode. When Pascal returns after an unexpected absence, fans wonder what he will face next. The episode, “Broken Things,” explores Pascal's emotions after his wife's death and sets up new, complex storylines.

Pascal's Chicago Fire journey continues as a character with personal and professional turmoil. His return is crucial to the story, as he must balance leadership and emotional well-being. He will face new challenges from outside and inside the firehouse as he returns to leadership.

Everything to Know About Dermot Mulroney

In Alexandria, Virginia, Dermot Mulroney was born on October 31, 1963. Born to Villanova law professor Michael Mulroney, Mulroney pursued a career in acting after being discovered at Northwestern University. Through over 70 films, Mulroney has shown his versatility in dramatic and comedic roles. His breakthrough roles were in My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) and The Wedding Date (2005).

Mulroney plays classical cello in addition to acting. He started playing the cello at seven in Virginia's public schools and has since worked with orchestras for James Newton Howard and Michael Giacchino on film soundtracks. His musical background enhances his diverse entertainment career.

Chicago Fire episodes are available to stream on NBC.