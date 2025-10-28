Chicago Fire season 14 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Fire season 14 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via NBC Network)

After the painful tragedy from the last episode, the crew of Firehouse 51 knows things are about to get even harder. Episode 5 of the new season is a major turning point, promising to change key characters forever. Not only that, but the squad will face a very serious emergency call, one that demands the best from their professional training and pushes their personal courage to the limit.

The next episode looks to be full of tough spots, just as the preview showed. The title, "One Last Chance," has fans guessing hard about what the storyline will reveal.

Chicago Fire Season 14, Episode 5: When and Where to Watch

The eagerly awaited Chicago Fire Season 14, Episode 5, "One Last Chance," is set to air on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The show will stick to its usual prime-time spot, broadcasting at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), comfortably placed within the network's block of drama shows.

Here are the key premiere times across the country:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) October 29, 2025 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) October 29, 2025 8:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) October 29, 2025 6:00 PM

For people watching the traditional way, the episode airs live on NBC. If you prefer digital viewing, the full episode will be ready to stream on Peacock starting the day after its original broadcast.

As the exclusive streaming home for NBC shows, you'll need a Peacock Premium Plan to catch the new episodes. They offer tiered options, whether you want to watch with or without ads.

What's happening on Chicago Fire season 14, “One Last Chance”

The tension is thicker than ever after Episode 4, which saw that terrible accidental fire at the Herrmann home, causing massive emotional stress and logistical nightmares for Christopher Herrmann, one of Firehouse 51’s longest-serving members.

Episode 5 jumps straight into the mess, specifically showing us how Herrmann and his family start picking up the pieces after their massive loss and begin the tough work of getting their lives back to normal.

Besides Herrmann’s immediate crisis, several other fascinating storylines are expected to pick up steam. That unique guardianship setup involving Kelly Severide, Stella Kidd, and the young Isaiah is slated for some serious focus.

After those small hints and subtle connections in earlier episodes, Episode 5 is going to either cement this unusual relationship or introduce major hurdles that will severely test their promise to Isaiah while they juggle the demands of being firefighters.

Elsewhere in Chicago Fire Season 14, Vasquez is kicking his campaign into high gear to free his father from prison. The discovery of the old, missing medic’s report, which could totally flip the case, is about to become the centerpiece of this entire plot.

In the upcoming show, Vasquez will be seen aggressively chasing this vital new lead, relying on the consistent support and resources of his Firehouse family as he dives deeper into the complicated legal fight.

The Episode 5 preview strongly suggested a messy, incredibly difficult new call for the whole Firehouse 51 team. These types of incidents usually involve crazy technical obstacles, life-or-death situations, or heavy emotional burdens that demand top-tier work from everyone—Truck, Squad, and Ambulance alike. By mixing heart-stopping rescues with deeply personal stories of healing and justice, Chicago

Fire Season 14, Episode 5 is designed to be a crucial hour that will undoubtedly shape the rest of the season. Be sure you’re ready to watch this absolute must-see drama.

Catch Chicago Fire Season 14 on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.