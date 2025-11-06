Why is Blueface calling out Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis after his jail time? Rapper reveals he was abandoned while in prison

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Rapper Blueface Onstage at The 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Blueface has hurled accusations at Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis just days after his release from prison. In a series of Tweets shared on his official X account, the Thotiana rapper called out the two for abandoning him during his time in prison.

The California-born rapper fired off a series of tweets on X on November 6, 2025:

“I got out thinking I had a girlfriend/angela [locked] in but I guess nothing is ever really locked in so now I’m back on the prowl for some serious both of my Bm’s left me in prison stranded for dead if I wasn’t out today they’d still be faggin off…..they will never get the chance to do that again don’t let them run you off ladies.”

In another tweet, Blueface claimed that the two women forgot about him and moved on with their lives. He added that he won't be welcoming them back into his life.

“When you do time you will never forget who left you there…if either of them think they could ever get back wit me under one roof they high off d*** an balls.”

In another tweet aimed at the women he shares children with, the rapper made accusations of people leaving when things were tough:

“Everybody wanna hold you down when you up but nobody wanna hold you up when you down.”

Blueface claimed in another tweet that Chrisean Rock was more supportive than Jaidyn, claiming that the latter abandoned him the first week of his incarceration:

“Chrisean looked out for me more then Jaidyn tho just to keep it all da way [100] that’s y I half way respect her got prolly a good 7/8 months out of her an I appreciate that but Jaidyn fagged off first week.”

Blueface is the father of three children- his son Chrisean Jr. from Chrisean Rock, Lil Javaughn, and Journey from Jaidyn Alexis.

Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock respond to BlueFace’s accusatory tweets

After Blueface claimed that he received no support from his partners whilst in jail, Chrisean Rock answered that she would not support someone who was cheating on her:

"B***h I left a cheat a** n***a tf I look like paying yo bills n u cheating lol na get them b****s to do it b***h."

Jaidyn Alexis also took to X to defend herself, stating that she was sending weekly prison care packages to the rapper while he was in prison.

The Barbie crooner supported her claims with screenshots of confirmation emails of inmate commissary purchases with multiple transactions using BlueFace’s inmate ID.



She added that she only stopped when BlueFace asked her to because Chrisean was getting jealous.

