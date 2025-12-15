Trey Songz granted supervised release after alleged assault at NYC nightclub

Trey Songz performs onstage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

R&B artist Trey Songz is on supervised release after being arrested over an alleged assault involving a worker at a New York City nightclub. The incident allegedly occurred on December 4 at Dramma Night Club, a well-known establishment in Times Square that is popular among both locals and celebrities.

Manhattan prosecutors say that Songz and his group were at the club when a staff member informed them that it was closing at approximately 4 a.m. Officials claim things got heated when the singer became unnecessarily angry and hit the employee in the face. The worker, according to reports, experienced swelling and significant pain after the incident.

Trey Songz, also known as Tremaine Neverson, appeared in court on Sunday for arraignment. Authorities charged him with assault connected to an incident at a nightclub. They also added a second charge for criminal mischief in the second degree tied to another event that happened later that same morning at Mira, a Manhattan spot known for dining and hookahs.

According to court papers, during the second incident, Songz caused approximately $1,500 worth of property damage. This included items such as hookahs, DJ equipment and couches. Prosecutors stated that the employee involved in the Dramma Night Club incident received a protective order against the singer.

Trey Songz remains silent after court as legal team responds to allegations

After leaving the courthouse, Songz had his hood up and stayed silent, avoiding any public comments. The judge granted him supervised release due to concerns about his past legal troubles. He is due back in court on February 18.

In a statement provided to Page Six, Songz’s legal counsel said,

“He was charged in connection with an incident that occurred last week. He is cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light.”

Addressing the separate altercation, the statement added,

“Separately, last night Trey was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him. His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion.”

The statement further noted,

“Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain. We are confident the facts will speak for themselves.”

Trey Songz’s history of legal issues and ongoing lawsuits

Over the last decade, Songz has faced several legal issues. In 2016, authorities arrested him after a Detroit concert incident on stage. He took a plea deal and was put on probation. Another accusation of assault followed in 2018, but those charges did not stick and were dismissed. Then in 2021, he ended up arrested again after a confrontation with police at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The singer has faced many accusations of sexual assault over the years. Some were dropped due to a lack of evidence, and others were settled out of court.

The case linked to the most recent alleged assault is still in progress, and Songz is getting ready for his upcoming court date.