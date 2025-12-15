Where is Blue Bell expanding next? Details explained

Blue Bell Creameries set to expand to its northernmost location yet. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Texas-based brand Blue Bell Creameries has announced its store expansion to its northernmost locations, including Cincinnati, Dayton and surrounding cities, in 2026. The news was confirmed by Carl Breed, VP of sales and marketing, in a press release shared on the company's website. He expressed his excitement and wrote,

"Blue Bell is sold in a very small portion of Ohio, but soon we will be bringing our ice cream to even more stores across the state. We plan to offer our full lineup of products, and we’ll provide additional details as we get closer to the official launch.”

The press release elaborated on their expansion plans and noted that they will be "building a 16,000 sq. ft. distribution facility" in Ohio. The company also announced the news on their Instagram and wrote,

"Hello, Cincinnati! Blue Bell Ice Cream will be available in stores in Cincinnati, Dayton, and surrounding cities starting in the spring of 2026. See you soon!"

Fans express excitement as Blue Bell Ice Cream announces expansion of stores

Blue Bell Creameries has announced its expansion plans for spring 2026, while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining "high-quality standards." All Recipes reported that the ice cream is currently sold in 24 US states while being headquartered in Brenham, Texas. The news outlet reported that some of the most popular flavors of the brand include "Tin Roof, Homemade in the Shade and the holiday special, Christmas Cookies." Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with some requesting new store locations in their hometown. One user (@BigEinBigD) wrote,

"@graeters, will have some competition for best ice cream. 2 great options."

Another user (@ErinDye4) wrote,

"Please Nebraska next. So many here for the military that miss getting and having this ice cream."

Another fan (@ea_breese) requested,

"Come to Chicago please!!!"

One fan (@_easy_WEEZY_) seemed to have done their research and wrote,

"Research shows residents of Ohio love Lemon flavored ice cream 34% more than surrounding states. Seems like a savvy investment to reintroduce Lemon Bliss to your new market!!"

Details about the specific store locations haven't been disclosed yet. However, news outlet Khou noted that the company will begin hiring cycles in early 2026 to staff the new locations. In other news, the brand is also keeping with the Christmas festivities and recently announced ice-cream-themed Christmas tree ornaments.