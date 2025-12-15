Will NBC’s Found be streaming on Netflix? Explained

Found (Image via X/@nbc)

NBC’s Found is set to begin streaming on Netflix in the United States after its original run on NBC and Peacock. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are scheduled to arrive on Friday, January 2, 2026. The series was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also served as one of the showrunners alongside Sonay Hoffman. It focuses on crisis manager Gabi Mosely and her team as they find missing people often overlooked by law enforcement.

The series was once a top draw for NBC and Peacock, attracting 10.5M viewers across platforms in the first week. With its arrival on Netflix, the show is set to receive a fresh opportunity to reach new audiences.

However, NBC has officially cancelled the series, meaning there will be no season 3. But Netflix’s addition of the first two seasons could spark renewed interest if the series attracts strong viewership.

Exploring the plot of Found

Found is an American procedural drama that centers on Gabi Mosely, a public relations specialist and crisis manager who leads a team devoted to finding missing people overlooked by law enforcement and the media.

Once a kidnapping victim herself, Gabi now fights tirelessly for those “forgotten” in the system, often taking on cases involving marginalized communities. Her team at Mosely & Associates includes others shaped by trauma, giving them personal insight into the emotional stakes of each case.

In a shocking twist, Gabi secretly holds her own former abductor, Sir, captive in her basement and uses his criminal knowledge to help solve other disappearances. Throughout the series, the team combines unconventional methods, fierce determination, and personal redemption as they work to bring missing individuals home, blurring the lines between justice and vigilantism while confronting their own pasts.

Looking the cast members of Found

there's more to the story. season 2 of #NBCFound premieres October 3 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/sn9JtzZq5h — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) August 29, 2024

Shanola Hampton stars as Gabi Mosely in Found, leading the series with a powerful and emotionally driven performance at the center of the story. Alongside her is Gabrielle Walsh, who plays Lacey Quinn, a key member of the team whose loyalty and resilience are essential to their mission.

Brett Dalton appears as Mark Trent, bringing intensity and complexity to the group dynamic, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar portrays Sir, a chilling and pivotal presence whose connection to Gabi shapes much of the narrative tension.

The ensemble cast also includes Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, whose experience and authority add depth to the team’s operations, and Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana, a skilled and focused member contributing to the group’s investigative efforts. Arlen Escarpeta rounds out the core cast as Zeke Wallace, providing technical expertise and unwavering support during high-stakes cases.

Where to watch Found

Found is available to watch on Peacock and NBC in the United States. It will also be available on Netflix US starting January 2, 2026.

Netflix currently offers three main subscription plans for streaming movies, TV shows, and more.

The Standard with Ads plan costs $7.99 per month and includes ads but still streams in Full HD on up to two devices simultaneously. The Standard (ad-free) plan is $17.99 per month, providing unlimited ad-free content and downloads on two devices in Full HD. For the highest quality and most features, the Premium plan costs $24.99 per month, supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and up to four simultaneous streams with downloads on up to six devices.

