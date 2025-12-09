The Voice season 28 Playoffs Part 2 recap: Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan select finalists from their teams with audience votes adding two to the Top 6

Niall Horan performs on day 1 of 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 07, 2024 in Munich, Germany (Image via Getty)

The Top 6 finalists were determined following the conclusion of The Voice Season 28 Playoffs, Part 2. Coaches Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan each advanced one artist from their respective teams to the finale.

Additionally, two artists were selected via an audience vote across both parts of the Playoffs to complete the group of six finalists.

The Playoffs performance round, which aired on December 8, featured the remaining artists from Team Snoop and Team Niall.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ show also featured the unveiling of the winner of the "Mic Drop" moment that was voted on by the audience, who will get to perform at Rose Parade.

In the earlier part of the contest, Team Michael Bublé had Jazz McKenzie picked, and Team Reba McEntire decided on Aubrey Nicole for going to the final round, thus creating a scenario for the last picks from the other two ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌teams.

Playoffs Part 2 highlights of The Voice season 28

Team Snoop performances and selection

Team Snoop Dogg’s four artists delivered individual performances to secure the coach's direct selection for the finale.

Thirty-six-year-old Yoshihanaa from Sanford, Florida, performed And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going by Jennifer Holliday.

Coach​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Niall Horan was impressed with the quality of the act, and coach Michael Bublé pointed out its importance in establishing her role in the competition.

Mindy Miller, 35, a resident of Damascus, Maryland, delivered a rendition of "Not Ready to Make Nice" by The Chicks. Vocal Coach Reba McEntire admired the singer's vocal quality of the performance.

Toni Lorene, a 28-year-old from Houston, sang "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan, after which the coach Michael Bublé noted her very determined front to the song.

Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California, went last with the team performances with Donny Hathaway's "A Song for You." Coach Snoop Dogg mentioned how Ralph's performance moved him ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌emotionally.

Following the performances, Snoop Dogg selected Ralph Edwards to advance to the finale.

Team Niall performances and selection

The four remaining artists on Team Niall Horan also competed for the final coach selection. Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama, performed "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi.

Reba​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ McEntire, the coach, expressed that the voice sounds were very pure and powerful. Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas, sang "The Blower's Daughter" by Damien Rice.

Snoop Dogg, the coach, pointed out a different style in the performance, and Michael Bublé, the coach, was impressed with the boy's self-control and quietness. Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York, sang "Ceilings" by Lizzy McAlpine.

Coach Snoop Dogg said that the act was good enough to be in the final round, and Coach Reba McEntire watched the artist's confidence and singing during the performance.

DEK of Hearts, the band from Nashville, sang "Helplessly Hoping" by Crosby, Stills & Nash. Both Coach Reba McEntire and Coach Snoop Dogg were very impressed with the group's harmony.

Niall Horan decided that Aiden Ross would be his team member to go to the final ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌round.

Audience votes and final results

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the coach picks, the public had the chance to select two more artists from the Playoffs - they could vote for their favorite artists from Part 1 and Part 2 of the Playoffs episodes. This was to make up the Top 6.

The show where these two people with the highest number of votes from the audience were disclosed served as the final round lineup ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌announcement.

The winner of the "Mic Drop" audience vote was also announced. This vote, which took place throughout the season, saw one artist chosen by each coach to compete for the chance to perform at The Rose Parade.

The four artists nominated were DEK of Hearts (Team Niall), Yoshihanaa (Team Snoop), Max Chambers (Team Michael), and Aaron Nichols (Team Reba).

Based on the audience selection, DEK of Hearts was announced as the winner of the "Mic Drop" vote.

