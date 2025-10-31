Who was Aileen Wuornos husband and what happened to him? "Queen of the Serial Killers" was married to wealthy Florida man for a brief period

A new documentary based on Aileen Wuornos has been released on Netflix (Image via Getty)

Queen of the Serial Killers, a new documentary based on Aileen Wuornos, is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie focuses on the life of the serial killer, who was briefly married to a Florida-based individual named Lewis Gratz Fell.

Notably, the latter has been mentioned in various other projects related to Aileen released in the last few years. Aileen Wuornos met her girlfriend, Tyria Moore, around ten years after divorcing Gratz Fell. For the unversed, Lewis was active as a yacht club president, as per The Cinemaholic.

According to IMDb, Lewis was born in Philadelphia, and he passed away in Florida in 2000. He had additionally tied the knot with Katherine Reeves Royce and Elizabeth S. Carpenter. However, the marriages did not last long, eventually ending in divorce.

Lewis grew up in a wealthy family, as his father, Robert, was working for the Keystone Coal Mining Company as the president, according to his biography on UK Essays. Lewis was also linked to the Gratz family, known for their philanthropic activities, via his paternal grandmother, Ella Stiles.

He even became the father of a daughter during his marriage to Katherine, also named Katherine. Lewis reportedly went to the University of Pennsylvania to pursue his higher studies. Gratz Fell started his career by forming a legal practice after joining the Pennsylvania Bar.

Lewis Gratz Fell was active in different fields: Marriage to Aileen Wuornos and other details explained

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native continued his journey in various sectors over the years. He reportedly served as the president of the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company and additionally worked for Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad and the Delaware and Hudson Canal Company.

Gratz Fell’s biography on UK Essays also stated that he was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives at an early age. Lewis had even joined as the Speaker of the House on one particular occasion.

While Gratz Fell became successful for his contributions in various fields, his personal life eventually grabbed attention. Lewis had reportedly retired when he exchanged vows with Aileen Wuornos in 1976. The age gap between the duo grabbed significant attention, due to which the marriage was covered by the local press.

However, the problems started to crop up in the relationship a few weeks later. This was due to Aileen’s alleged involvement in public disturbances. Wuornos was reportedly creating issues in bars and was later taken into prison for assault.

The marriage ended in around two months, specifically after an incident where Lewis was allegedly attacked by Aileen Wuornos with a cane, as per The Cinemaholic. According to Tampa Bay, Gratz Fell claimed while appealing for divorce that his wife was displaying “violent and ungovernable temper.” A restraining order was eventually issued against the latter.

On the other hand, Aileen claimed during a psychological evaluation a few years later that the separation happened because Lewis had hit her with a cane. But Gratz Fell never responded to the allegations and reportedly started maintaining a distance from the public.

People magazine stated that Aileen Wuornos allegedly started murdering people in December 1989. The victims included seven men. She was charged with first-degree murder and later executed with a lethal injection in 2002.