"strong by being semi-naked": Netizens slam Sydney Sweeney for wearing a see-through silver dress at the Power of Women event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

At Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event, Sydney Sweeney once again became the center of public debate — this time not for a role or performance but for what she wore. The Euphoria and The White Lotus star took the stage in a silver dress designed by Christian Cowan, a see-through, crystal-embellished gown that turned heads and sparked controversy in equal measure.

During her speech, Sweeney reflected on being underestimated in Hollywood, a theme that struck a chord with many — yet was quickly overshadowed by online backlash over her choice of outfit. What was meant to be a moment of empowerment became a conversation about image, perception and the conflicting expectations placed on women in the public eye.

Sydney Sweeney’s silver dress divides fans at Variety’s Power of Women Event

The Power of Women red carpet in Beverly Hills has long been a space for bold fashion statements, but Sydney Sweeney’s shimmering appearance on October 29, 2025, drew a level of attention few could have anticipated. Her silver Christian Cowan gown stood out as one of the night’s most daring ensembles. As cameras flashed, Sweeney delivered an emotional speech about fighting to be taken seriously in an industry that often reduces talent to appearance.

“I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously,” she said onstage.

But many online felt the message clashed with the image. Comments flooded social media within minutes of Variety’s post, with one user writing, “How are we supposed to focus on her words when the first thing being presented is her chest?” Another remarked, “Beautiful dress, wrong occasion for it though.”

While critics accused the actress of undermining her own message, supporters argued that Sweeney’s outfit was an expression of confidence, not contradiction. “She’s owning her narrative,” one user noted, defending her right to define empowerment on her own terms.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on Variety’s post:

Sydney Sweeney’s rising career, biopic role and past controversies

Beyond the headlines, Sydney Sweeney continues to build one of the most dynamic resumes in Hollywood. Best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney has seamlessly transitioned from television to film, balancing big studio projects with more personal ventures through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Her next major release, Christy, directed by David Michôd casts her as boxing legend Christy Martin — a pioneering athlete who broke barriers in a male-dominated sport and survived years of abuse from her trainer husband. At the Power of Women event, she reflected:

“Every one of us has our own fight. Christy reminds us that strength doesn’t always look loud — sometimes it’s just about getting back up again and again.”

But Sweeney’s career has also been punctuated by controversy. Earlier this year, she was criticized for her American Eagle campaign which played on the pun between “jeans” and “genes.” Some accused the ad of promoting problematic imagery, though the brand denied any such intent. Before that, a viral collaboration with grooming company Dr. Squatch stirred headlines for its provocative marketing.

The backlash added to the growing list of controversies surrounding Sweeney’s public persona — a reflection of how her every move, from red carpets to brand campaigns, seems to spark debate. The silver dress, for better or worse became another example of the tension between how female stars express themselves and how audiences interpret those choices.