What advice does Sydney Sweeney have for young actors entering Hollywood? Details explored

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is offering clear guidance for aspiring actors while also reflecting on the unexpected reaction to her recent American Eagle jeans advertisement. Speaking at the New York City premiere of The Housemaid, the 28-year-old actress discussed her journey, the challenges of the industry, and the importance of passion.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sweeney emphasized that longevity in Hollywood depends on genuine commitment.

“Honestly, do it as long as you love it,” she said. She explained that the entertainment world brings frequent rejection, noting, “You gotta love it a lot, because it's really hard, and you're going to be told 'no' more than you're gonna be told 'yes.' ” Sweeney added that staying grounded is essential: “If you love it to your core, then none of that matters because ... you're getting to do what you love.”

Sweeney began acting in 2009, taking small roles in major series including Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars. She later gained recognition for performances in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and her breakout role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

She has also taken on producing roles, including her latest project, The Housemaid.

In the upcoming adaptation of Freida McFadden’s psychological thriller, Sweeney stars as a young woman who accepts a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple.

Describing her early years in acting, she shared that auditioning was one of her favorite parts of the process,

“I loved auditioning, because I was getting to try out all these different characters.” She encouraged young performers to pursue acting only if they truly enjoy it, reiterating, “So I think if you're a child actor and you wanna do it, you just gotta make sure you love it.”

Sydney Sweeney responds to backlash over American Eagle jeans campaign

Beyond her film and television work, Sweeney recently addressed the controversy surrounding her July 2025 American Eagle advertisement. The campaign featured the line “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which some interpreted as a play on the word “genes,” sparking accusations of racism.

Others criticized the ad as appealing to the male gaze and compared it to Brooke Shields’ 1980 denim campaign.

Sweeney told PEOPLE she was not expecting the backlash.

“I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” she said. Clarifying her intentions, she added, “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true.”

Sydney Sweeney tells PEOPLE that she “doesn’t support the views” that people connected her American Eagle campaign to:



