9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 recap: Blue's secret past and Don's shocking revelation

In the recent episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, season 1 opened with high-stakes chaos as the 113 responded to a bizarre accident. In a dazzling display of reckless heroism, field cadet Blue leaped into action, scaling the wrecked slide to save a trapped lifeguard.

Further in the episode, Roxie and Ryan noted Blue’s flair for the dramatic, while his father, Don, beamed with pride, declaring his son’s adrenaline-fueled tendencies "run in the family."

In the recent episode of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, Blue's viral moment caught the eye of Chief Foster. Chief saw the cadet’s face for the first time and realized Don was bypassing protocol by having him in the field. He further cornered Don, where Don finally confessed that Blue is his son.

Later, Don managed to secure a spot for Blue on the team, where Blue must complete the entire 26-week academy curriculum in a mere seven days.

Though Ryan called it impossible, Don’s stubborn pride and Blue’s desperation accepted the impossible challenge.

Meanwhile, Blythe hired her family’s private investigator, Charlie, to look into Blue’s estranged mother and Don’s ex, Dixie. Further on 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, Charlie warned Blythe about Dixie’s financial motives and revenge, and her history of violence.

Anyhow, Blythe further discovers that Blue had a sealed file about grand larceny by extortion. Suspecting Blue, Blythe asked her sister-in-law, Cammie (a dispatcher), to secretly check old 9-1-1 calls and police reports. Blythe hid this from Don, wanting to protect their family.

Further on 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, Blue’s rigorous training began well but quickly devolved into struggle and self-doubt. Anyhow, Dixie joined in the training, her seemingly supportive efforts masking a manipulative agenda.

Elsewhere in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4, Cammie’s investigation delivered a vital breakthrough. The sealed file's dark contents were less sinister than they appeared: Blue had attempted to extort the father of a street racer to pay the medical bills for his seriously injured friend.

The charges were dropped when the father learned the full, desperate story. She discovered Blue is a "lousy criminal and a stand-up kid." Armed with the full picture.

Further, Blythe finally filled Don in, taking the opportunity to look at " the Blue book", which was a collection of photos sent by Dixie over the years. They both noticed a devastating detail: Blue's smiles never reached his eyes.

Blythe urged Don to tell his son that he mattered, not just the goal, a sentiment Blue had never known. Don, in turn, confessed to Blue that he knew about the past, inviting him to a family brunch.

Further on 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, after cleverly identifying a nuclear leak during a call, Blue went to the Harts' for brunch. While Ryan took his practice test, Blue secretly found "the Blue book" in Don's office.

He was shocked to realize that Don knew about him all along. His confident expression changed to a worried one.

However, when he rejoined the family, he hid his feelings, simply raising his glass for the toast. "To family," he said, but the words now held a bitter, possibly threatening, undertone. The Hart family is in for a surprise!

