Complete cast breakdown of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, Jessica Capshaw, Chris O'Donnell, LeAnn Rimes, Hunter McVey and Kimberly Williams-Paisley attend the "9-1-1: Nashville" Premiere Event (Photo by Getty Images)

9-1-1: Nashville expands the beloved 9-1-1 franchise into Music City, following the firefighters, paramedics and police officers of Station 113 as they face emergencies both on and off duty. The series, created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, combines action, emotion and a distinct Southern flair.

Leading the cast is Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart, joined by Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore and newcomer Hunter McVey. Together, they portray complex first responders balancing personal struggles and professional challenges.

With its dynamic cast and dramatic storytelling, 9-1-1: Nashville continues the franchise’s tradition of heart-pounding rescues and human connections, while spotlighting the vibrant spirit of Nashville.

All cast members of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

Chris O'Donnell as Captain Don Hart

Chris O’Donnell stars as Captain Don Hart. He is a veteran firefighter and former rodeo rider who leads Nashville’s Fire Station 113 alongside his son, Ryan. In the premiere, he discovers that he has another son, Blue and is confronted with the task of balancing his priorities. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on October 9, 2025, O'Donnell said the following about their relationship,

"Finding out unexpectedly that you're the father of a child, and then not being able to be a part of that child's life, but kind of watching from afar and trying to be supportive, but having no connection.... I can't imagine what that must be like, the stress that knowing [Blue is] out there puts on Don's marriage to Blythe."

Best known for his long-running role as G. Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles, O’Donnell has also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Scent of a Woman, Batman Forever and The Bachelor.

Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart

Jessica Capshaw plays Blythe Hart, a wealthy and driven entrepreneur. She comes from a wealthy background and runs a successful horse-breeding business. As Don Hart’s wife and mother to Ryan, she balances her refined background with the challenges of family life with someone from a different social class.

In an interview with TV Insider on August 12, 2025, Capshaw revealed,

"The Harts have access to a level of honesty with each other that is incredibly aspirational. They show up, mistakes and all, misgivings and all, and they really make the choice to be with each other every day with that same level of commitment. And you’re going to see them have it all tested."

Known for her warmth and strength, Blythe embodies both grace and grit. Capshaw is best recognized for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy, The Practice, and Tell Me Lies.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh

Kimberly Williams-Paisley portrays Cammie Raleigh, a dedicated 911 dispatcher and Blythe Hart’s sister-in-law. Widowed after the death of Blythe’s brother, Cammie channels her resilience into helping others through crisis calls. Compassionate yet tough, she brings emotional depth to the world of emergency response.

Williams-Paisley is known for her roles in Nashville, Two and a Half Men, Dog Gone and The Christmas Chronicles films.

LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings

LeAnn Rimes stars as Dixie Bennings, a country singer and Don Hart’s ex-girlfriend who shares a son, Blue, with him. Determined and manipulative, Dixie’s return to Don’s life comes with ulterior motives, making her one of the show’s central sources of tension.

Known primarily for her award-winning music career, Rimes has also appeared in Days of Our Lives, Country Comfort and It’s Christmas, Eve.

Michael Provost as Ryan Hart

Michael Provost portrays Ryan Hart, the son of Don and Blythe. He also joins his dad as a firefighter lieutenant at Station 113. He is portrayed as a modern-day cowboy, inheriting his father’s bravery and his mother’s determination. Ryan is dedicated to the job but struggles to define his own path amid family secrets.

Provost is best known for his roles in Insatiable, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba

Juani Feliz plays Roxie Alba, a fearless firefighter and former trauma surgeon who thrives on adrenaline and high-stakes challenges. Trading her scrubs for turnout gear, Roxie brings medical expertise and intensity to Fire Station 113. Her risk-taking nature often pushes boundaries, but makes her invaluable in emergencies.

Feliz is known for her standout performances in Harlem, DMZ, Fleishman Is in Trouble and Blue Bloods.

Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson

Hailey Kilgore stars as Taylor Thompson, a dedicated firefighter at Station 113 who also pursues her passion for singing. Balancing her duties at the firehouse with her musical dreams, Taylor embodies Nashville’s unique blend of bravery and artistry.

Kilgore, a Tony-nominated performer, is best known for her roles in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings

Hunter McVey plays Blue Bennings, a troubled but charismatic young man whose life takes a dramatic turn when he joins Station 113 as a firefighter cadet after a heroic rescue. The son of Dixie Bennings and Don Hart, and half-brother to Ryan, Blue’s arrival brings emotional upheaval and buried family secrets to light.

A model and fitness influencer, McVey is also engaged to his fiancée, Julia Bridges.

Recurring cast members of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

Gregory Alan Williams as Harold Foster

MacKenzie Porter as Samantha Hart, an ER doctor and Ryan's estranged wife

Tim Matheson as Edward Raleigh

Kane Brown as himself

Catch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 on ABC on Thursdays.