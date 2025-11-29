9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Ryan and Don Hart of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

After a long winter break, 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 is set to return with episode 7. The episode is scheduled to drop on January 8, 2026. It is expected to bring a solution to the crisis in town in the backdrop of the ongoing tension in the Hart family. The second spinoff of the 9-1-1 franchise is currently away on its year-end pause to mark the festive season.

As fans already know, 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 focuses on the first responders in the small town of Nashville, Tennessee. That includes cops, firefighters and paramedics in the town tied to 113 Nashville Firehouse, run by Captain Don Hart.

So far, the storyline has presented the familial problems in Captain Hart’s life as he appoints Blue, his son with his former girlfriend, to his team. While his son Ryan manages to accept Blue, both mothers, Dixie and Blythe, show friction. Meanwhile, the team faces danger as they rescue victims of a tornado while Captain Hart survives a lightning strike.

With the town facing a digital attack from an unknown group of terrorists, Captain Hart and his team will need to pull out all stops to save the townspeople in the upcoming plot.

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7: When will it arrive

As mentioned before, when 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 returns with its episode 7, it will air on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The regular timing for the show to air on ABC is 6 pm PT and 9 pm ET. Some of the zone-wise timings are as follows.

Timing chart for 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7 Time zone Date Time Pacific Time January 8, 2026 6 PM Central Time January 8, 2026 8 PM Eastern Time January 8, 2026 9 PM Canada Time January 8, 2026 7 PM United Kingdom Time January 9, 2026 2 AM South African Time January 9, 2026 4 AM Dubai Time January 9, 2026 6 AM Singapore Time January 9, 2026 10 AM Australian Eastern Time January 9, 2026 12 PM





9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7: How to watch

As viewers already know, the show airs on ABC and will return to the channel after its winter break. As such, interested viewers are expected to catch the upcoming episode 7 on ABC at the above-mentioned timings as per their zones. Those unable to watch on ABC may stream it on Hulu the next day.

Those watching from Canada can catch its live broadcast on CTV or stream it later on Crave.

A quick recap of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 6

Titled Great Southern Manors, the sixth episode of the season presented a fire situation at Edward Raleigh’s distillery. Despite low water pressure, the 113 Firehouse team responded to the problem. Edward and Don were seen at loggerheads as the distillery owner, who is also Don’s father-in-law, asked Blue to be fired. However, the Captain came back with a threat to expose Edward’s shady business moves to the townspeople.

The episode set the stage for the cliffhanger crisis as all the network and cybersecurity of the town were reported compromised. At the same time, a riverboat drifted towards a crowded bridge with limited time to undo the situation.

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7: What is the expected plot

Titled You’ve Been Boarded, the seventh episode is expected to pick up from where the sixth episode ended its cliffhanger plot. The cyberattack will leave the town compromised as Don, Ryan, Edward, Blue and others in the team struggle to bring some order to the chaos. However, with communication badly affected, most responders must act solo as they work around the town.

Added to the cyberattack is the riverboat disaster that threatens the safety of the bridge and the human lives around it. While fighting through limited resources, the team will likely look for creative solutions to prevent the catastrophe. Through all the crises, Don’s leadership skills will be tested while he scrambles to keep peace at home, particularly when Edward views Blue with displeasure.

Tune in to ABC on January 8, 2026, to catch the high-intensity drama as Don’s team averts loss of lives at the bridge while trying to come up with a solution to fight cyber terrorists on 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 7.