What is happening with Athena on 9-1-1 season 9? Storyline explained

Angela Bassett as Athena Nash on 9-1-1 season 9 [Custom cover by Primetimer. Original Image © ABC]

Athena Grant-Nash went through flashbacks of her life on 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 as she navigated an unexpectedly difficult fight to survive. The episode hinted at her mental state as she processes various events in her life. The plot also set out hope for Athena’s future after her brush with a near-death encounter. The recent experience may help her handle her current grief and her relationships better.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 season 9 presents the first responders’ team picking up pieces after Bobby’s death in season 8. It also focuses on grief affecting Athena’s mental condition and her coping mechanism. As her children accuse her of isolating herself from them, Hen offers her an opportunity to join her on a space mission, hoping to help Athena survive her pain.

However, the story arc further presents how greed and selfishness affect many lives, while compassion and courage can save humanity. With a Geostorm blowing around the earth, Hen, Athena and the crew struggle to douse fires and reach Earth. At the same time, space debris endangers lives on Earth and the 9-1-1 responders, including May, show grit in the face of chaos.

9-1-1 season 9: A quick look at Athena’s recent setback

As the ABC show’s fans already know, Athena, played by Angela Bassett, faced multiple tragedies in her past. However, losing her husband, Bobby, her recent misfortune, broke something inside her. Season 8 of the show ended with Captain Robert Nash’s death and 9-1-1 season 9 picked up six months after that.

While Chimney stepped in as the interim captain and the rest of the team paid their tribute to the deceased captain in a ceremony, Athena was seen working undercover to nab a criminal.

Athena’s coping mechanism was escaping to work and working harder. In her grief, she failed to notice that Henry dropped out of school. The latter accused her of being wrapped up in her sorrow over Bobby’s death. To help her get out of her painful rut, Hen asked her on a space mission offered to her by Tripp Hauser.

The space mission turned disastrous as the craft caught fire and the two 9-1-1 responders had to open the craft’s hatches to douse the fire, risking their total oxygen supply. Then they tried to steer the craft towards ISS and managed to dock near it.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 presented snippets of Athena’s thoughts in the backdrop of the high-risk situation they found themselves in. With her oxygen regulator untethered, Athena floated around in space. The stressful situations made Athena hop from her present to flashback moments from her past. She saw her deceased former partner, McCluskey, who advised her to move on from the cage of grief.

In another flash, affected by oxygen loss, Athena imagined speaking to her younger self. The younger Athena advised the present one to let go of life since death would free her of all her pain. However, Athena countered her imaginary younger self by pointing out that the pain was worthy of all the joy. This was a clear hint at Athena’s upcoming arc, fighting to move on from her anguish.

How is Athena’s arc playing out

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4, titled Reentry, ended on a positive note as Athena, Hen and a team of three others returned to earth. While still sad about many setbacks in her life, this near-death experience pushed Athena to choose life and joy. The future for Athena seems more optimistic.

She met her children and was told that Henry planned to be a firefighter. Athena is likely to be upset with his decision after losing Bobby. However, she will likely be more hands-on with her children in the future. She may come around to support Henry despite her past trauma.

Catch the new episodes of 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC every Thursday at 8 pm EST.