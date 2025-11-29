9-1-1 season 9 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

9-1-1 season 9 airs on ABC (Image via Instagram/@911onabc)

ABC’s hit procedural drama 9-1-1 is set to return with a new episode following its fall hiatus, picking up major storylines left unresolved in the midseason finale. After airing its winter break episode on November 13, 2025, the series went off the schedule for the holidays, leaving viewers with questions surrounding Hen Wilson’s sudden collapse and long-term consequences for the 118.

9-1-1 season 9, episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 8, 2026, on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu. The upcoming episode is expected to address Hen’s medical test results, explore Chimney’s leadership as captain, and continue the emotional fallout from Bobby Nash’s death. As the season moves into its second half, Episode 7 is positioned to shift the direction of multiple character arcs and renew momentum for the series.

9-1-1 season 9, episode 7 airs on Thursday, January 8, 2026

9-1-1 season 9, episode 7 officially premieres on Thursday, January 8, 2026, marking the end of the show’s winter hiatus. The episode will air at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, returning the series to its regular Thursday night slot. This installment resumes the storylines paused after the fall finale, including Hen Wilson’s alarming medical situation and the emotional aftermath of Bobby Nash’s death.

It also continues Chimney’s early days as the permanent captain of the 118, a role that reshapes team dynamics. With major arcs moving forward and unanswered questions finally addressed, the episode begins the second half of season 9 and sets the pace for the remaining episodes of the season.

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 9, episode 7

Viewers can watch 9-1-1 season 9, episode 7 live on ABC at its scheduled airtime. For audiences without cable, the episode will be available through live TV streaming platforms that carry ABC. The episode can also be streamed the following day on Hulu, where full seasons are hosted for on-demand viewing.

Hulu subscribers can catch up on earlier episodes before the midseason return or stream the new episode after it airs. This offers flexible viewing options for fans who prefer live television or digital streaming, ensuring easy access to the latest chapter in the series.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 9, episode 7

9-1-1 season 9 episode 7 returns directly to Hen Wilson’s medical crisis. Her full-body scan results finally come in. The news is serious. Hen confides in Athena before telling the rest of the team. The diagnosis threatens her ability to stay on active duty. Chimney faces his first major test as captain while trying to keep the 118 focused under pressure.

Emergency calls mirror the team’s emotional strain, pushing every member to their limits. Buck struggles with guilt tied to Bobby’s death and questions his future at the station. Eddie becomes a steady presence for Hen, offering support during a frightening moment.

Athena balances concern for Hen with stress at home as Harry continues his firefighter training. By the end of the episode, a critical decision is made that could change Hen’s career forever. The hour closes with new uncertainty for the 118 and a direction shift for the season.

A brief recap of episode 6 before 9-1-1 season 9, episode 7 arrives

The midseason finale of 9-1-1 season 9, “Family History,” resolves several long-running storylines while introducing a major cliffhanger. The season began with a space emergency. Since then, the focus has shifted to personal struggles. This episode brings resolution for Harry and Chimney.

Athena investigates a cyberbullying case involving a teenage girl. The girl attempted suicide because of online harassment. The case reminds Athena of May’s experience from Season 1. Athena works to identify the bully. She later discovers the girl’s mother is responsible. T

he mother has been harassing her own daughter. When confronted, the mother overdoses. She survives. The daughter chooses to cut contact with her. The storyline brings Athena and May closer. It also revisits their past trauma.

Buck trains Harry for the fire academy. Their scenes include a humorous training montage. Buck pushes Harry physically and emotionally. Trouble arises when Harry’s arrest from Season 7 is brought up. His record threatens his future. Harry considers quitting. Buck speaks to Chief Simpson. Harry is allowed to explain his past. He is accepted into the academy. This marks a major milestone for him.

Chimney’s storyline reaches a turning point. He has avoided becoming captain all season. Maddie encourages him to reconsider. Chimney meets with Chief Simpson. He officially accepts the role. He is sworn in as captain of the 118. However, the decision happens mostly off-screen. The buildup takes longer than the payoff.

Hen’s storyline delivers the episode’s tension. She feels unwell throughout the hour. She hides her symptoms from everyone. Her condition worsens. By the end, she gets an MRI. The results are not revealed. The episode ends on this note.

The finale feels transitional. Major arcs wrap up. New uncertainty is introduced. Chimney becomes captain. Harry reaches his goal. Hen’s condition becomes the central mystery. Bobby’s death still affects the team. But the show now shifts toward what comes next. The spring return is set up through Hen’s uncertain future.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC.