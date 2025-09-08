Did Jules Latimer from Fire Country pass away? Viral claim explored

Jules Latimer attends multi-title FYC event "Consider Big Shows" hosted by CBS Studios at Paramount Pictures Studios. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Jules Latimer, known for her acting roles in Fire Country and Guilty Party, is trending on Facebook after a fan page called Addicted to Fire Country movies posted a claim that the actress had reportedly passed away.

The post garnered over 1,600 reactions. The comment section is turned off, and the fan page provided a source of the claim. They linked to an article that stated that Jules Latimer was allegedly battling cancer, and she seemingly passed away.

"The beloved actress, who shone brightly on and off screen, endured a relentless battle with cancer... Jules Latimer's story is far from over. In the flickering light of the Edgewater Fire, her legacy burns on, daring us to explore the truths she left behind," the article stated.

The claim is false as there are no reports of Jules Latimer having cancer. She is also actively posting Instagram Stories about her daily life.

Jules Latimer would return in the fourth season of Fire Country

Latimer plays the role of Eve Edwards in the CBS series. In October 2024, the actress shared in an interview with Nerds and Beyond that she researched her role by looking into the ABC series Station 19, which is also about firefighters.

It made her think that she would be able to "talk" and "cook" while filming for the action drama series. However, her experience on Fire Country was different as they stayed in gear the entire time.

Latimer also stated that she did not know that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) battles wildfires on land and by using aircrafts.

"When we started doing this show, my research was like, Station 19. They talk a lot, they cook a lot, like, I could do that. That's what firefighters do. But no, we are fully in gear. I'm trying to think of one of the really cool things… I didn't know that Cal Fire was land, and sky," the actress stated.

The 31-year-old actress also discussed her character, Toni Plimpton, from the 2021 series Guilty Party. Toni Plimpton was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband.

Plimpton claimed innocence, and journalist and investigator Beth Burgess, played by Kate Beckinsale, tried to save her by looking into the case.

Jules said that Toni was a "strong" character with "resilience," and she incorporated these qualities into her Fire Country role, as firefighters also have similar qualities.

"She had a lot of stamina, and had the ability to sort of take a lot of punches. And I think as a firefighter that definitely happens, and you have to kind of roll with it. I definitely feel like that character informed Eve a lot," the actress said.

The fourth season of Fire Country will be released on October 17, 2025. It will air on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

On the other hand, the actress has not spoken up about the rumor of her passing. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Jules Latimer.