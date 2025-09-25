Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu scraps D4vd song from program music amid Celeste Rivas investigation

D4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A program containing a track by singer D4vd has been dropped by figure skater Alysa Liu, who placed 6th at the 2022 Winter Olympics. D4vd’s music has been scrapped from the skater’s program in wake of speculation around his alleged involvement in teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death. Hernandez’s decomposed and mutilated body was found in the trunk of a Tesla car which was parked in a tow lot which was registered to his name.

Announcing her decision to drop the program containing D4vd’s song, Liu took to Instagram to write,

“As many of you know, I recently debuted a new short program for the ‘25-‘26 season. However, in light of recent news, my team & I are confidently pursuing a different direction that aligns with my values & just my overall ethos.”

The skater, who was the 2025 world champion, is looking forward to participating in the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, according to The New York Post. Reflecting on her decision to scrap her program, Liu added,

“I’m eager to start brainstorming new ideas, & I want to ensure my creative process isn’t rushed. So, in the meantime, you may see some familiar programs. Thank you for your ongoing support!”

D4vd has been facing a lot of heat since Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body was discovered in his car

The LAPD has been investigating the unsettling circumstances surrounding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The 15-year-old Hernandez was reported missing in April 2024 from her residence in Lake Elsinore, as per CBS News.

Hernandez’s remains were discovered in the car belonging to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. According to CBS News, the authorities also investigated a residence on Bluebird Avenue, near the place where D4vd’s car was towed, although it isn’t confirmed if the search was related to Hernandez’s case.

In wake of the ongoing investigation, D4vd, who was performing at various locations in the U.S., cancelled his tour, according to Variety. After it was reported that a mutilated body was found in a car registered to his name, brands such as Hollister and Crocs put a pause in their campaigns featuring D4vd. Variety also reported that the deluxe version of his album, Withered, which was set to release on September 19, was also put on hold.

According to his representative, D4vd has been fully cooperating with the investigation, noted NBC Los Angeles.

Details of the chilling case have been studied by fans on social media, who are drawing connections between D4vd and Hernandez. According to reports, Hernandez was often spotted alongside D4vd at concerts and netizens have been speculating whether the singer was in a relationship with the minor, in addition to debating if he had anything to do with her death.

Meanwhile, the Spilt Milk Festival which is held in Australia also dropped D4vd from its lineup, according to Rolling Stone Australia. The publication noted that a week after the festival removed D4vd, it shared an announcement, which read,

“Last week we removed d4vd from our website and marketing out of respect for the unfolding story. We can now confirm d4vd will not perform at Spilt Milk and we are working on a replacement booking which we’ll announce as soon as it’s finalised.”

The police have not yet charged D4vd with any crime. According to authorities, however, all angles are currently being investigated, including Hernandez’s connection to D4vd, as per ABC 7.