Who is Joel Pashcow? Epstein birthday book allegedly included joke about selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump

Donald Trump with Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. (Image via Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee released the Epstein birthday book on Monday, September 8, that features the alleged lewd sketch and note from the current U.S. President. The infamous book also lists a letter attributed to Joel Pashcow mentioning Donald J. Trump. The note jokingly recounts an alleged deal between Trump and Epstein.

For those unaware, Joel Pashcow is a former board member of RPT Realty, a real estate investment trust headquartered in New York. According to MarketScreener, he was also associated with Atlantic Realty Trust between 1996 and 2006 and served as its chairman and president. Per Equilar, he was also a managing member of Nassau Capital LLC.

In addition to his professional background, Joel Pashcow has been a longtime member of the Mar-a-Lago club, TMZ reported. After the public release of his alleged letter to Epstein, the businessman was also mentioned in a recent tweet from Oversight Democrats. The account used the note from the Mar-a-Lago member to attack POTUS for his alleged connection to Epstein.

Joel Pashcow allegedly joked about Epstein selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump in his handwritten birthday note

NEW PAGE FROM EPSTEIN’S BIRTHDAY BOOK: Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a "fully depreciated" woman to Donald Trump for $22,500. pic.twitter.com/iEMNSRX7X8 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell prepared the infamous birthday book on her former employer’s 50th birthday. The book featured a compilation of letters from many of Epstein’s alleged friends, including Joel Paschcow and Donald J. Trump. The former’s birthday note features a cartoon version of the convicted child s*x offender.

The drawing in Joel Paschcow’s letter depicts Epstein in 1983, handing a lollipop and balloons to young girls. At the same time, a 2003 version of the deceased financier is receiving a massage from multiple women on a beach. An overhead plane appears to pass above them, while a phrase is written at the bottom that reads, “what a country.”

On the next page, Jeffrey Epstein is seen posing with two men and a woman, whose face has been redacted. They are holding a poster-sized check of $22,500, with a signature of DJ Trump. Joel Pashcow’s handwritten note reads:

“Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women sells 'fully depreciated' [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early 'people skills' too. Even though I handled the deal I didn't get any of the money or the girl!”

According to The New York Times, the lawyers of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, who handed over the birthday book to the Oversight Committee, redacted the woman’s name to hide the victim’s identity.

A few pages after Joel Pashcow’s letter, the provocative note, attributed to the incumbent U.S. President, appeared. Later, Oversight Democrats posted the alleged letter on X and called out POTUS.

For those unaware, the birthday note, with an alleged signature from Trump, features a lewd sketch and the following conversation between Trump and Epstein that reads:

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. [Epstein reportedly replies, ‘Yes, we do, come to think of it.’] Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? [Epstein responds, ‘As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you’] A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

Before the Oversight Committee released the birthday book on Monday, The Wall Street Journal published a story about the drawing and birthday note in July, which Trump denied at the time. He told WSJ:

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Trump also filed a $10 billion lawsuit against WSJ in July. Nearly two months later, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has refuted the claims again following the Oversight Committee's release.