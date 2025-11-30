Vanessa Hudgens welcomes second baby, reveals labor caused burst blood vessel

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Vanessa Hudgens attends At Home with Narwal's summer soiree on August 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Narwal)

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, have had their second child. The actor, remembered for High School Musical, shared the news on Instagram with a personal photo, giving fans a small glimpse of this special time while choosing to keep more information about the baby under wraps for now.

"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do," Hudgens wrote on Instagram.

Hudgens shared a photo from the hospital where she held Tucker’s hand while thinking about how intense giving birth was. She explained in the caption that labor caused a burst blood vessel. She described the experience in a clear way, focusing on the physical challenges of childbirth. Hudgens wrote about what happened, including “a candid mention of a popped blood vessel during labor.”

The couple got married in 2023 and had their first baby in 2024.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she recalled on the Today show in April 2023.

How Vanessa Hudgens connects her past journey to her present life

Hudgens has dedicated herself to creating a balanced and stable personal life. After marrying Tucker in 2023, they have been growing their family together. Their second child marks another step in their journey and fits into the quieter chapter of life she has often mentioned in interviews.

She has also looked back on earlier parts of her career. Reflecting on her past with Zac Efron, she shared that their relationship during the High School Musical days was real. Her comments created a small link between her beginnings in the industry and where she is now, showing how her personal and public experiences sometimes connect.

Vanessa Hudgens' role as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical made a strong impression on fans who saw the movie during their teenage years. Her character brought to life ideas about hope, personal growth, and the challenges of becoming an adult. Many fans who stayed with the franchise felt as if they grew up alongside her. The announcement about her latest life change seems like a natural step forward from the character fans first came to know.