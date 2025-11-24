Is the Netflix series Missing: Dead or Alive real? Explored

A scene from Missing: Dead or Alive (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Netflix documentary series Missing: Dead or Alive offered a fresh take on true crime series, as it first released on May 10, 2023. Instead of centering on victims’ lives or the crimes themselves, this limited series dives deep into the investigative process. Viewers follow the leading officers of a South Carolina missing persons unit as they work to uncover the truth behind four puzzling disappearances: Lorraine Garcia, Amirah Watson, David Taylor, and Sierra Stevens.

All four cases of the first season are real and occurred between 2019 and 2021, handled by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Filmed over three years—with a pause during COVID—the show highlights the dedication of investigators Vicki Rains, JP Smith, and unit leader Heidi Jackson. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the intense effort required in every missing-person case, regardless of scale.

The series also weaves in glimpses of the investigators’ personal lives, including Jackson’s experience as a foster parent. While some moments may feel slightly staged, the cases themselves are authentic, creating a blend of reality-TV style moments with genuine investigative storytelling. With season 2 releasing on November 24, 2025, here is a recap of the cases that makes the episodes memorable.

The outcomes of the 4 cases in Missing: Dead or Alive season 1

What was the outcome of the Lorraine Garcia case?

The series opens with the case of Lorraine Garcia, who was reported missing in 2021 after her ex-daughter-in-law couldn’t reach her. Suspicion quickly shifted to Lorraine’s son, Anthony, a PTSD-affected veteran who had tried to illegally sell her home. Neighbors claimed Lorraine had recently spoken about being mistreated, saying Anthony confined her and took her belongings. Investigators found bleach smells and a blood-marked air mattress in her house, raising further alarm. Ultimately, Lorraine was found safe and explained she had left voluntarily, choosing not to reveal her whereabouts or reconnect with her family.

Whereabouts of Amirah Watson

After closing the case on Lorraine Garcia, investigators were quickly pulled into a new crisis involving 10-year-old Amirah Watson, who had been taken by her mother. Amirah’s father, Mansoor Watson, reported her missing when Tynesha Brooks failed to return her after a scheduled visitation. Interviews with Brooks’ relatives and friends revealed they had spoken to her but refused to share her location. After six weeks, U.S. Marshals found Amirah at a family residence in Georgia. She was safely reunited with her father, and Brooks was subsequently taken into custody.

The aftermath of the David Taylor case

Shortly after winning a $10,000 lottery prize, David Taylor’s truck was discovered abandoned along a highway, raising concerns from his family that something suspicious had happened as he headed to collect his winnings. Tragically, investigators later found his body in a wooded area near the vehicle. The autopsy revealed that Taylor likely died from hypothermia, compounded by a lethal amount of methamphetamine in his system, indicating a tragic end rather than foul play.

The truth about Sierra Stevens

The final episode centers on Sierra Stevens, who was reported missing in September 2021 after failing to return home from a night out with friends. Her foster family grew worried, especially since she vanished in an area known for past trafficking incidents. Fortunately, Sierra was safe the entire time. She later admitted she avoided going home after noticing police at the house following the missing persons report.

