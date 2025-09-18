‘Glowin momma’: Fans swoon as pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shares dreamy Italy vacation moments with husband Cole Tucker

Fans gush over Hudgens’ glowing maternity style as she documents her dreamy Italian escape with Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens is soaking up two kinds of sunshine right now, the Mediterranean kind and the soon-to-be mom kind. The 36-year-old has been treating her followers to a dreamy peek at her quiet Italian escape with her husband, pro baseball player Cole Tucker. Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, her Instagram has turned into a scrapbook of soft, glowing moments far from flashing cameras.

Think seaside strolls, twinkly candlelit dinners, and coastline views that look like they were painted just for her. It all feels like one big, happy exhale before their baby makes a grand entrance. Fans are loving this softer, more romantic side of Hudgens, and honestly, it’s hard not to.

Fans swoon as Vanessa Hudgens shares dreamy Italy vacation moments with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens’ newest Instagram carousel feels like a love letter to slow summer days, and her followers can’t get enough. She’s glowing in breezy sundresses that frame her growing baby bump as she wanders down cobblestone streets, lounges by the water, and shares open air meals with Cole Tucker. One clip even catches the two laughing on a boat ride, with Hudgens leaning into Tucker as the wind whirls through her hair like a scene from a romance movie.

“The prettiest preggers ever 🔥,” one fan commented, while another added, “You look so pretty! Hope your pregnancy 🤰🏽 is going well 💖🙏🏼.”

The posts have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, with admirers highlighting how at ease and joyful the couple looks together. In a caption accompanying the photo set Hudgens wrote,

“Italy is everything 🩷✨ Feeling grateful for these slow days with my love,” offering a rare personal reflection on her pregnancy journey.

Tucker even shared one of their boat ride videos on his Instagram Story with just a single heart emoji, which somehow made it even cuter. The pair tied the knot in December 2023 after three years together, and because they’ve mostly kept their relationship low-key, these little peeks into their vacation feel extra special to fans.

Friends and celebs couldn’t help jumping in on the love fest. Sarah Hyland called her an “Angel mama!!!” and Ashley Tisdale dropped a bunch of heart-eyed emojis under the post. Their sweet messages only cranked up the excitement from Hudgens’ fans, who are happily watching her pregnancy story unfold like it’s their favorite show.

A quiet chapter before parenthood

Hudgens hasn’t said exactly when her baby is due, but she’s been open about slowing down and giving herself time to rest right now. This dreamy Italy trip seems to be her way of hitting pause. Usually she’s bouncing between projects all over the world, but lately she looks happy just soaking in the view, the love, and the excitement of getting ready for her first baby.

These wonderful moments are like the beginning of a new chapter for devoted admirers of Hudgens. She used to light up red carpets and all kinds of dominant high energy parts, but now days she glows softer and sweeter, like sunlight with a hint of infant fever. And judging from her comment section, her supporters are completely engrossed in the voyage and prepared to cheer at every cute turn.

