Kick Takes Action, Bans Sam Pepper After Firework Blinds Young Girl

A London-born content creator is facing major fallout after a Diwali livestream in New Delhi, India spiraled into chaos and left a member of the public hurt. Sam Pepper, the person behind it, lost access to Kick permanently and got banned on Pump.fun once clips from October 20 started going around.

People shared the moments everywhere, calling out how risky things were, while more attention turned toward dangerous trends in live stunts.

Pepper faces bans and backlash after a firework accident in India injures a teen

Controversial streamer Pepper spoke up following a firework mishap in India that hurt a teenager who lost her vision, reportedly for the incident and triggered major online criticism. After getting permanently kicked off sites like Kick and Pump.fun, he posted several messages showing remorse - saying it taught him a harsh reality check - and admitted he’d taken dumb risks during a festive event full of explosives, as reported by The Independent.

He said (via The Independent):

"I was in India for a big celebration that heavily involved fireworks. I was with a big group of locals and just joined in with everything they was doing. They were shooting small rockets that don’t explode back and forward... I joined stupidly and it ended up hitting a teen girl who was standing with the other group of adults. The girl’s vision is fine and she went home pretty quick..."

He claims the girl got stitches close to her eye, but went home from the hospital quickly. Things blew up more as rumors spread about how old she was and what state she's in; still, Pepper insists it wasn't on purpose, saying he paid the family back and said sorry face-to-face.

What do the netizens say

As soon as the news went out, netizens were buzzing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Just Permanently banning him??? Nothing more???," a user commented.

"It’s crazy that people were actually defending him from this ban. Leaving someone permanently blind is insane," another user commented.

"he's a terrible person," a netizen expressed.

"Holy sh*t, how is he not in prison?," a user wrote.

