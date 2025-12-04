Police contradict Tara Reid's claim that she was drugged at hotel bar, say no video proof exists

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Actress Tara Reid attends the U.S. Premiere of "Pabrik Gula" in Los Angeles at AMC The Grove 14 on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations )

Page Six reported on Wednesday that authorities in Rosemont, Illinois, say their review of hotel surveillance footage does not support Tara Reid’s recent claim that she was drugged during a night out at a Chicago-area hotel bar. The investigation follows the actress’s statement that she was hospitalized for hours after consuming a single drink she believes was tampered with.

Reid told TMZ,

"Bottom line is no one ends up in the hospital incapacitated for over eight hours after a drink. Last thing I remember is having one drink and waking up in the hospital the next day without remembering anything. That was the scariest feeling I have ever felt. I felt so helpless."

She added,

"This has been a horrifying experience for me that is severely affecting my mental health. I cannot sleep over this it’s a very scary feeling not knowing what happened to me. I believe I was drugged. Something happened to me."

Police, however, report that their review of surveillance footage from the Doubletree hotel did not show any evidence of her drink being tampered with. According to officials, none of the videos reviewed indicate a crime took place.

Investigation continues as police review witness accounts and await toxicology results

Tara Reid was transported from the hotel on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after the incident. She said that she had briefly left her drink unattended at the bar before falling ill.

Investigators also contacted Sean P, a YouTube influencer who interacted with Reid that night, including sharing a cigarette. He told police he did not drug Reid and said he did not believe her drink had been compromised. Sean P also said he was informed by police that he is not considered a suspect and that investigators sought only to clarify what he witnessed.

In Reid’s police report, she claimed Sean P sent her videos the following day, which she perceived as an extortion attempt. Sean P said the videos were meant to alert her that footage existed of her being taken out on a stretcher.

Rosemont police say they are still waiting for Reid’s medical records to determine whether hospital staff conducted toxicology testing. Reid believes blood tests were performed and is awaiting results.

As of now, investigators state they have no evidence of a crime. Requests for comment from Reid’s representatives have not yet been returned.