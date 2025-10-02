"Beyoncé ain't letting Jay-Z put Mariah in the show": Netizens react to Mariah Carey claiming she wants to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

A 2016 video of Mariah Carey on What Happens Next Live with Andy Cohen is popping up again on X as the Super Bowl nears. On the show, Mariah Carey shared that she wants to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Carey has been on the Super Bowl stage before. In 2002, she sang the National Anthem in a way that stuck with people. Rolling Stone even put it on their list of the top moments from the event ever.

Nonetheless, the pop star has never occupied the center stage in the actual halftime performance, so her possible headlining performance is a much-anticipated event by both attendees and music lovers in general.

In fact, she told Andy that she would perform in the Super Bowl when she dropped a new song!

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video made its way online, it ignited a wave of excitement, quickly becoming a talking point across social media platforms.

Both fans and viewers sat in front of screens and started to analyze each moment, exchange reactions, and theorize about its meaning, which caused a storm of expectations.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Beyoncé ain’t letting Jay-Z put Mariah in the show. 0 chance," a user commented.

"Only Artist that has enough hits to do it 3 different times," another user commented.

"Yeah, let's have another NYE meltdown on Television. I'm all for it," another netizen expressed.

"Okay, but can you imagine Mariah at the Super Bowl halftime show? Like, the confetti alone would probably need its own zip code. Saying she would love to do it is cute… we all know it would be absolute chaos in the best way," a netizen commented.

"She'll complain about the lighting and freak out," another user commented.

"Mariah would break the internet if she did the Bowl," a user wrote.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!