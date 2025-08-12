Noah Centineo might play young John Rambo in a new origins film: Details explored

BIARRITZ, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Noah Centineo attends the Opening Ceremony during the 1st "Nouvelles vagues" International Biarritz Film Festival on June 28, 2023 in Biarritz, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Following recent buzz about a Rambo origin film, rumored to be titled John Rambo, it now appears that the American actor Noah Centineo is officially attached to star in it. The story will follow the legendary action hero’s early years. According to sources (per Deadline), Millennium Media has tapped Jalmari Helander to direct the film, with a screenplay by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Jalmari Helander (‘Sisu’) is set to direct.



If the reports hold true, Noah Centineo’s role as the young John Rambo could mark one of the most significant transformations of his career. Centineo’s recent roles suggest he’s ready to embrace more intense, physically demanding performances. Helander’s direction could bring a fresh lens to Rambo’s formative years, possibly emphasizing both the emotional toll of combat and the raw survival skills that defined the character.

While Stallone is aware of the project, sources say he is not directly involved in its production. Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with Thailand as the primary filming location. While no deals are finalized, Lionsgate is reportedly the front-runner to distribute the project.

The plot remains under wraps, but insiders confirm it will follow a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War - a pivotal chapter in the character’s backstory. First brought to life by author David Morrell in his novel First Blood, Rambo became a cinematic icon through Sylvester Stallone’s portrayal in the 1982 film and its sequels. Across five movies, the franchise has grossed over $800 million worldwide, with the most recent entry, Rambo: Last Blood (2019), earning $92 million at the box office.

The production team includes Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner, with Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk serving as executive producers.

Noah Centino’s career explored

The American actor Noah Centineo first captured global attention with his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy. That success positioned him as a leading man in romantic comedies, but Centineo quickly began diversifying his portfolio.

Centineo also starred in the 2022 DC superhero film Black Adam, where he played Albert Rothstein, a.k.a. Atom Smasher, a superhero known for his powers of size and density manipulation and superhuman strength. This role introduced him to large-scale action filmmaking, paving the way for future physically demanding parts. He also appeared in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, further cementing his presence in the comic book movie space.

Centineo’s action credentials grew with Netflix’s spy thriller The Recruit, in which he played a rookie CIA agent caught in dangerous international intrigue. More recently, he took on roles in A24’s Warfare from directors Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, as well as in Oscar Boyson’s Our Hero, Balthazar, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, a project he also produced under his Arkhum banner.

Looking ahead, Centineo is set to star as Ken Masters in Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter adaptation, opposite Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji. That film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, is scheduled for release in 2026. With a growing résumé that spans across various genres, Noah Centineo seems well-positioned to take on the challenge of portraying John Rambo, and possibly reshape one of cinema’s most enduring characters for a new era.

